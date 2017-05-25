Protect by RisingStack

Works on Node.js v6 and newer.

The purpose of this module is to provide out-of-box, proactive protection for common security problems, like SQL injection attacks, XSS attacks, brute force, etc...

This module is not a silver bullet, and is not a substitute for security-minded engineering work. But it can help you to achieve your goals.

Basic usage

npm i @risingstack/protect --save

With Express

const protect = require ( '@risingstack/protect' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) const redis = require ( 'redis' ) const client = redis.createClient() const app = express() app.use(bodyParser.json({ extended : false })) app.use(protect.express.sqlInjection({ body : true , loggerFunction : console .error })) app.use(protect.express.xss({ body : true , loggerFunction : console .error })) app.use(protect.express.rateLimiter({ db : client, id : ( request ) => request.connection.remoteAddress })) app.get( '/' , (request, response) => { response.send( 'hello protect!' ) }) app.post( '/login' , protect.express.rateLimiter({ db : client, id : ( request ) => request.body.email, max : 10 , duration : 120000 }), (request, response) => { response.send( 'wuut logged in' ) }) app.listen( 3000 )

API

Returns an Express middleware, which checks for SQL injections.

options.body : if this options is set ( true ), the middleware will check for request bodies as well default: false prerequisite: you must have the body-parser module used before adding the protect middleware

options.loggerFunction : you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks default: noop

Returns an Express middleware, which checks for XSS attacks.

options.body : if this options is set ( true ), the middleware will check for request bodies default: false prerequisite: you must have the body-parser module used before adding the protect middleware

options.loggerFunction : you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks default: noop

Returns an Express middleware, which ratelimits

options.id : function that returns the id used for ratelimiting - gets the request as its' first parameter required example: (request) => request.connection.remoteAddress

: function that returns the id used for ratelimiting - gets the as its' first parameter options.db : redis connection instance required

: redis connection instance options.max : max requests within options.duration default: 2500

: max requests within options.max : of limit in milliseconds default: 3600000

options.loggerFunction : you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks default: noop

The headers object is a reference to the main helmet object exported. For docs on the options object, please refer to the helmet documentation.

Roadmap

block security scanners

schell / code injection protection

what would you add?

Security Recommendations

As mentioned, this module isn't a silver bullet to solve your security issues completely. The following information is provided to hopefully point you in the right direction for solving other security concerns or alternatives that may be useful based on your budget or scale.

Other Aspects

There are plenty of other areas that you should be concerned about when it comes to security, that this module doesn't cover (yet or won't) for various reasons. Here are a few that are worth researching:

Resources

Dedicated WAF

If you have the resources available (budget or hosting environment), a dedicated WAF (Web Application Firewall) can offer a robust solution to various security issues, such as blocking potential attackers and flagging their activity.