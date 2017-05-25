Works on Node.js v6 and newer.
The purpose of this module is to provide out-of-box, proactive protection for common security problems, like SQL injection attacks, XSS attacks, brute force, etc...
This module is not a silver bullet, and is not a substitute for security-minded engineering work. But it can help you to achieve your goals.
npm i @risingstack/protect --save
const protect = require('@risingstack/protect')
const express = require('express')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const redis = require('redis')
const client = redis.createClient()
const app = express()
app.use(bodyParser.json({
extended: false
}))
app.use(protect.express.sqlInjection({
body: true,
loggerFunction: console.error
}))
app.use(protect.express.xss({
body: true,
loggerFunction: console.error
}))
app.use(protect.express.rateLimiter({
db: client,
id: (request) => request.connection.remoteAddress
}))
app.get('/', (request, response) => {
response.send('hello protect!')
})
app.post('/login', protect.express.rateLimiter({
db: client,
id: (request) => request.body.email,
// max 10 tries per 2 minutes
max: 10,
duration: 120000
}), (request, response) => {
response.send('wuut logged in')
})
app.listen(3000)
protect.express.sqlInjection([options])
Returns an Express middleware, which checks for SQL injections.
options.body: if this options is set (
true), the middleware will check for request bodies as well
false
options.loggerFunction: you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks
noop
protect.express.xss([options])
Returns an Express middleware, which checks for XSS attacks.
options.body: if this options is set (
true), the middleware will check for request bodies
false
options.loggerFunction: you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks
noop
protect.express.rateLimiter([options])
Returns an Express middleware, which ratelimits
options.id: function that returns the id used for ratelimiting - gets the
request as its' first parameter
(request) => request.connection.remoteAddress
options.db: redis connection instance
options.max: max requests within
options.duration
options.max: of limit in milliseconds
options.loggerFunction: you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks
noop
protect.express.headers([options])
The headers object is a reference to the main
helmet object exported.
For docs on the options object, please refer to the helmet documentation.
As mentioned, this module isn't a silver bullet to solve your security issues completely. The following information is provided to hopefully point you in the right direction for solving other security concerns or alternatives that may be useful based on your budget or scale.
There are plenty of other areas that you should be concerned about when it comes to security, that this module doesn't cover (yet or won't) for various reasons. Here are a few that are worth researching:
If you have the resources available (budget or hosting environment), a dedicated WAF (Web Application Firewall) can offer a robust solution to various security issues, such as blocking potential attackers and flagging their activity.