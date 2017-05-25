openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@risingstack/protect

by RisingStack
1.2.0 (see all)

Proactively protect your Node.js web services

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

576

GitHub Stars

399

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XSS Sanitizer

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This project is no longer maintained and may contain security issues. Please remove it from your project.

Readme

Protect by RisingStack

Build Status Known Vulnerabilities

Works on Node.js v6 and newer.

The purpose of this module is to provide out-of-box, proactive protection for common security problems, like SQL injection attacks, XSS attacks, brute force, etc...

This module is not a silver bullet, and is not a substitute for security-minded engineering work. But it can help you to achieve your goals.

protect by risingstack

Basic usage

npm i @risingstack/protect --save

With Express

const protect = require('@risingstack/protect')
const express = require('express')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const redis = require('redis')

const client = redis.createClient()

const app = express()

app.use(bodyParser.json({
  extended: false
}))

app.use(protect.express.sqlInjection({
  body: true,
  loggerFunction: console.error
}))

app.use(protect.express.xss({
  body: true,
  loggerFunction: console.error
}))

app.use(protect.express.rateLimiter({
  db: client,
  id: (request) => request.connection.remoteAddress
}))

app.get('/', (request, response) => {
  response.send('hello protect!')
})

app.post('/login', protect.express.rateLimiter({
  db: client,
  id: (request) => request.body.email,
  // max 10 tries per 2 minutes
  max: 10,
  duration: 120000
}), (request, response) => {
  response.send('wuut logged in')
})

app.listen(3000)

API

protect.express.sqlInjection([options])

Returns an Express middleware, which checks for SQL injections.

  • options.body: if this options is set (true), the middleware will check for request bodies as well
    • default: false
    • prerequisite: you must have the body-parser module used before adding the protect middleware
  • options.loggerFunction: you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks
    • default: noop

protect.express.xss([options])

Returns an Express middleware, which checks for XSS attacks.

  • options.body: if this options is set (true), the middleware will check for request bodies
    • default: false
    • prerequisite: you must have the body-parser module used before adding the protect middleware
  • options.loggerFunction: you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks
    • default: noop

protect.express.rateLimiter([options])

Returns an Express middleware, which ratelimits

  • options.id: function that returns the id used for ratelimiting - gets the request as its' first parameter
    • required
    • example: (request) => request.connection.remoteAddress
  • options.db: redis connection instance
    • required
  • options.max: max requests within options.duration
    • default: 2500
  • options.max: of limit in milliseconds
    • default: 3600000
  • options.loggerFunction: you can provide a logger function for the middleware to log attacks
    • default: noop

protect.express.headers([options])

The headers object is a reference to the main helmet object exported. For docs on the options object, please refer to the helmet documentation.

Roadmap

Security Recommendations

As mentioned, this module isn't a silver bullet to solve your security issues completely. The following information is provided to hopefully point you in the right direction for solving other security concerns or alternatives that may be useful based on your budget or scale.

Other Aspects

There are plenty of other areas that you should be concerned about when it comes to security, that this module doesn't cover (yet or won't) for various reasons. Here are a few that are worth researching:

Resources

Dedicated WAF

If you have the resources available (budget or hosting environment), a dedicated WAF (Web Application Firewall) can offer a robust solution to various security issues, such as blocking potential attackers and flagging their activity.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

dom
dompurifyDOMPurify - a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML and SVG. DOMPurify works with a secure default, but offers a lot of configurability and hooks. Demo:
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
xss
xssSanitize untrusted HTML (to prevent XSS) with a configuration specified by a Whitelist
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
es
express-sanitizerAn express.js middleware for node-validator
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
6K
xss
xsslintFind potential XSS vulnerabilities
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
24
express-secure-handlebarsExpress with Secure Handlebars
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial