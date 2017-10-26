Out of the box distributed tracing for Node.js applications with OpenTracing. Support multiple Tracers.

WARNING: experimental library, do not use in production yet

Technologies

Requirements

Node.js, >= v8

Getting started

npm install @risingstack/opentracing-auto

const Instrument = require ( '@risingstack/opentracing-auto' ) const { Tracer } = require ( 'opentracing' ) const tracer1 = new Tracer() const tracer2 = new Tracer() const instrument = new Instrument({ tracers : [tracer1, tracer2] }) const express = require ( 'express' )

This package depends on require-in-the-middle and shimmer to monkeypatch tracing information onto the modules listed below. Therefore it is crucial that you require() supported modules after creating the tracing instrument.

If you are using node 8.5+'s experimental module support, you will need to manually hook supported modules:

import Instrument from '@risingstack/opentracing-auto' ; import jaeger from 'jaeger-client' ; import UDPSender from 'jaeger-client/dist/src/reporters/udp_sender' ; import http from 'http' ; const instrument = new Instrument({ tracers : [ new jaeger.Tracer( 'my-service-name' , new jaeger.RemoteReporter( new UDPSender.default({ host : 'my-jaeger-host' })), new jaeger.RateLimitingSampler( 1 ), {} ), ], }); instrument.hookModule(http, 'http' );

API

new Instrument({ tracers: [tracer1, tracer2] })

Instrument modules.

tracers : Array of OpenTracing compatible tracers required

: Array of OpenTracing compatible tracers httpTimings : Adds HTTP timings (DNS lookup, Connect, TLS, Time to first byte, Content transfer) default: false

: Adds HTTP timings (DNS lookup, Connect, TLS, Time to first byte, Content transfer)

Unpatch instrumentations

Instrumentations

Example

The example require a running MongoDB and Jaeger.

To start Jaeger and visit it's dashboard:

docker run -d -p5775:5775/udp -p6831:6831/udp -p6832:6832/udp -p5778:5778 -p16686:16686 -p14268:14268 jaegertracing/all-in-one:latest && open http://localhost:16686

npm run example curl http://localhost:3000 open http://localhost:16686

HTTP timings

You can enable it with the httpTimings: true

Debug

Start your application with the DEBUG=opentracing-auto* environment variable.

Feature ideas