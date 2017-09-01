Out of the box distributed tracing for Node.js applications.

WARNING: experimental library, do not use in production yet

This library is a higher level wrapper around opentracing-auto, that you should consider to use instead of this library.

Technologies

Requirements

Node.js, >= v8

Jaeger

Getting started

npm install @risingstack/jaeger

const Tracer = require ( '@risingstack/jaeger' ) const tracer = new Tracer({ serviceName : 'my-server-2' }) const express = require ( 'express' )

To start Jaeger and visit it's dashboard:

docker run -d -p5775:5775/udp -p6831:6831/udp -p6832:6832/udp -p5778:5778 -p16686:16686 -p14268:14268 jaegertracing/all-in-one:latest && open http://localhost:16686

Example

The example require a running MongoDB.

npm run example curl http://localhost:3000 open http://localhost:16686

API

new Tracer(args)

Create a new Tracer and instrument modules.

args.serviceName : Name of your service required example: 'my-service-1'

: Name of your service args.sampler : Jaeger sampler, see sampler docs optional default: new jaeger.RateLimitingSampler(1)

: Jaeger sampler, see sampler docs args.reporter : Jaeger reporter, see reporter docs optional default: new jaeger.RemoteReporter(new UDPSender())

: Jaeger reporter, see reporter docs args.options : Jaeger options, see docs optional example: { tags: { gitHash: 'foobar' } }

: Jaeger options, see docs

Instrumentations

Check out opentracing-auto instrumentations.

EMSGSIZE and UDP buffer limits

Read more about it in the Client Libraries documentation.