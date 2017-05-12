openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@risingstack/graffiti-mongoose

by RisingStack
6.0.0 (see all)

⚠️ DEVELOPMENT DISCONTINUED - Mongoose (MongoDB) adapter for graffiti (Node.js GraphQL ORM)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

391

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Notice: the development of the package is discontinued. Use it for educational purposes and hobby projects only.

Readme

⚠ Notice: the development of the package is discontinued. Use it for educational purposes and hobby projects only.

graffiti Mongoose

npm version CircleCI bitHound Overall Score Known Vulnerabilities

Mongoose (MongoDB) adapter for GraphQL.

graffiti-mongoose generates GraphQL types and schemas from your existing mongoose models, that's how simple it is. The generated schema is compatible with Relay.

For quick jump check out the Usage section.

Install

npm install graphql @risingstack/graffiti-mongoose  --save

Example

Check out the /example folder.

cd graffiti-mongoose
npm install # install dependencies in the main folder
cd example
npm install # install dependencies in the example folder
npm start # run the example application and open your browser: http://localhost:8080

Usage

This adapter is written in ES6 and ES7 with Babel but it's published as transpiled ES5 JavaScript code to npm, which means you don't need ES7 support in your application to run it.

Example queries can be found in the example folder.

usual mongoose model(s)
import mongoose from 'mongoose';

const UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  name: {
    type: String,
    // field description
    description: 'the full name of the user'
  },
  hiddenField: {
    type: Date,
    default: Date.now,
    // the field is hidden, not available in GraphQL
    hidden: true
  },
  age: {
    type: Number,
    indexed: true
  },
  friends: [{
    type: mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId,
    ref: 'User'
  }]
});

const User = mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
export default User;
graffiti-mongoose
import {getSchema} from '@risingstack/graffiti-mongoose';
import graphql from 'graphql';
import User from './User';

const options = {
  mutation: false, // mutation fields can be disabled
  allowMongoIDMutation: false // mutation of mongo _id can be enabled
};
const schema = getSchema([User], options);

const query = `{
    users(age: 28) {
      name
      friends(first: 2) {
        edges {
          cursor
          node {
            name
            age
          }
        }
        pageInfo {
          startCursor
          endCursor
          hasPreviousPage
          hasNextPage
        }
      }
    }
  }`;

graphql(schema, query)
  .then((result) => {
    console.log(result);
  });

Supported mongoose types

  • Number
  • String
  • Boolean
  • Date
  • [Number]
  • [String]
  • [Boolean]
  • [Date]
  • ObjectId with ref (reference to other document, populate)

Supported query types

  • query
    • singular: for example user
    • plural: for example users
    • node: takes a single argument, a unique !ID, and returns a Node
    • viewer: singular and plural queries as fields

Supported query arguments

  • indexed fields
  • "id" on singular type
  • array of "id"s on plural type

Which means, you are able to filter like below, if the age is indexed in your mongoose model:

users(age: 19) {}
user(id: "mongoId1") {}
user(id: "relayId") {}
users(id: ["mongoId", "mongoId2"]) {}
users(id: ["relayId1", "relayId2"]) {}

Supported mutation types

  • mutation
    • addX: for example addUser
    • updateX: for example updateUser
    • deleteX: for example deleteUser

Supported mutation arguments

  • scalar types
  • arrays
  • references

Examples:

mutation addX {
  addUser(input: {name: "X", age: 11, clientMutationId: "1"}) {
    changedUserEdge {
      node {
        id
        name
      }
    }
  }
}

mutation updateX {
  updateUser(input: {id: "id=", age: 10, clientMutationId: "2"}) {
    changedUser {
      id
      name
      age
    }
  }
}

mutation deleteX {
  deleteUser(input: {id: "id=", clientMutationId: "3"}) {
    ok
  }
}

Resolve hooks

You can specify pre- and post-resolve hooks on fields in order to manipulate arguments and data passed in to the database resolve function, and returned by the GraphQL resolve function.

You can add hooks to type fields and query fields (singular & plural queries, mutations) too. By passing arguments to the next function, you can modify the parameters of the next hook or the return value of the resolve function.

Examples:

  • Query, mutation hooks (viewer, singular, plural, mutation)
const hooks = {
  viewer: {
    pre: (next, root, args, request) => {
      // authorize the logged in user based on the request
      authorize(request);
      next();
    },
    post: (next, value) => {
      console.log(value);
      next();
    }
  },
  // singular: {
  //   pre: (next, root, args, context) => next(),
  //   post: (next, value, args, context) => next()
  // },
  // plural: {
  //   pre: (next, root, args, context) => next(),
  //   post: (next, value, args, context) => next()
  // },
  // mutation: {
  //   pre: (next, args, context) => next(),
  //   post: (next, value, args, context) => next()
  // }
};
const schema = getSchema([User], {hooks});
  • Field hooks
const UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  name: {
    type: String,
    hooks: {
      pre: (next, root, args, request) => {
        // authorize the logged in user based on the request
        // throws error if the user has no right to request the user names
        authorize(request);
        next();
      },
      // manipulate response
      post: [
        (next, name) => next(`${name} first hook`),
        (next, name) => next(`${name} & second hook`)
      ]
    }
  }
});

query UsersQuery {
  viewer {
    users(first: 1) {
      edges {
        node {
          name
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

{
  "data": {
    "viewer": {
      "users": {
        "edges": [
          {
            "node": {
              "name": "User0 first hook & second hook"
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  }
}

Test

npm test

Contributing

Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial