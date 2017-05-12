⚠ Notice: the development of the package is discontinued. Use it for educational purposes and hobby projects only.

Mongoose

Mongoose (MongoDB) adapter for GraphQL.

graffiti-mongoose generates GraphQL types and schemas from your existing mongoose models, that's how simple it is. The generated schema is compatible with Relay.

For quick jump check out the Usage section.

Install

npm install graphql @risingstack/graffiti-mongoose --save

Example

Check out the /example folder.

cd graffiti-mongoose npm install # install dependencies in the main folder cd example npm install # install dependencies in the example folder npm start # run the example application and open your browser: http://localhost:8080

Usage

This adapter is written in ES6 and ES7 with Babel but it's published as transpiled ES5 JavaScript code to npm , which means you don't need ES7 support in your application to run it.

Example queries can be found in the example folder.

usual mongoose model(s)

import mongoose from 'mongoose' ; const UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name : { type : String , description : 'the full name of the user' }, hiddenField : { type : Date , default : Date .now, hidden : true }, age : { type : Number , indexed : true }, friends : [{ type : mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref : 'User' }] }); const User = mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema); export default User;

import {getSchema} from '@risingstack/graffiti-mongoose' ; import graphql from 'graphql' ; import User from './User' ; const options = { mutation : false , allowMongoIDMutation : false }; const schema = getSchema([User], options); const query = `{ users(age: 28) { name friends(first: 2) { edges { cursor node { name age } } pageInfo { startCursor endCursor hasPreviousPage hasNextPage } } } }` ; graphql(schema, query) .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); });

Supported mongoose types

Number

String

Boolean

Date

[Number]

[String]

[Boolean]

[Date]

ObjectId with ref (reference to other document, populate)

Supported query types

query singular: for example user plural: for example users node: takes a single argument, a unique !ID , and returns a Node viewer: singular and plural queries as fields



Supported query arguments

indexed fields

"id" on singular type

array of "id"s on plural type

Which means, you are able to filter like below, if the age is indexed in your mongoose model:

users (age: 19 ) {} user (id: "mongoId1" ) {} user (id: "relayId" ) {} users (id: [ "mongoId" , "mongoId2" ]) {} users (id: [ "relayId1" , "relayId2" ]) {}

Supported mutation types

mutation addX: for example addUser updateX: for example updateUser deleteX: for example deleteUser



Supported mutation arguments

scalar types

arrays

references

Examples:

mutation addX { addUser ( input : { name : "X" , age : 11 , clientMutationId : "1" }) { changedUserEdge { node { id name } } } }

mutation updateX { updateUser ( input : { id : "id=" , age : 10 , clientMutationId : "2" }) { changedUser { id name age } } }

mutation deleteX { deleteUser ( input : { id : "id=" , clientMutationId : "3" }) { ok } }

Resolve hooks

You can specify pre- and post-resolve hooks on fields in order to manipulate arguments and data passed in to the database resolve function, and returned by the GraphQL resolve function.

You can add hooks to type fields and query fields (singular & plural queries, mutations) too. By passing arguments to the next function, you can modify the parameters of the next hook or the return value of the resolve function.

Examples:

Query, mutation hooks ( viewer , singular , plural , mutation )

const hooks = { viewer : { pre : ( next, root, args, request ) => { authorize(request); next(); }, post : ( next, value ) => { console .log(value); next(); } }, }; const schema = getSchema([User], {hooks});

Field hooks

const UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name : { type : String , hooks : { pre : ( next, root, args, request ) => { authorize(request); next(); }, post : [ ( next, name ) => next( ` ${name} first hook` ), (next, name) => next( ` ${name} & second hook` ) ] } } });

query UsersQuery { viewer { users ( first : 1 ) { edges { node { name } } } } }

{ "data" : { "viewer" : { "users" : { "edges" : [ { "node" : { "name" : "User0 first hook & second hook" } } ] } } } }

Test

npm test

Contributing

Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

MIT