Currently the consumption of HTTP REST APIs dominate the client-side world, GraphQL aims to change this. This transition can be time-consuming - this is where graffiti comes into the picture.
We don't want to rewrite our application - no one wants that. graffiti provides an Express middleware, a Hapi plugin and a Koa middleware to convert your existing models into a GraphQL schema and exposes it over HTTP.
GraphQL is a query language created by Facebook in 2012 which provides a common interface between the client and the server for data fetching and manipulations.
The client asks for various data from the GraphQL server via queries. The response format is described in the query and defined by the client instead of the server: they are called client‐specified queries.
For a running example server and executable queries, check out our example repository and play with your GraphQL queries: graffiti-example
npm install @risingstack/graffiti --save
getSchema method or your own
GraphQLSchema instance)
/graphql
import express from 'express';
import { json } from 'body-parser';
import graffiti from '@risingstack/graffiti';
import { getSchema } from '@risingstack/graffiti-mongoose';
import Cat from './models/Cat';
import User from './models/User';
const app = express();
// parse body as json
app.use(json());
app.use(graffiti.express({
schema: getSchema([User, Cat]),
context: {} // custom context
}));
app.listen(3000);
import { Server } from 'hapi';
import graffiti from '@risingstack/graffiti';
import { getSchema } from '@risingstack/graffiti-mongoose';
const server = new Server();
server.connection({ port: 3000 });
server.register({
register: graffiti.hapi,
options: {
schema: getSchema([User, Cat]),
context: {}, // custom context
config: {} // config parameter for hapi graphql route
}
}, function (err) {
if (err) {
console.error('Failed to load plugin:', err);
}
server.start(function () {
console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri);
});
});
import koa from 'koa';
import parser from 'koa-bodyparser';
import graffiti from '@risingstack/graffiti';
import { getSchema } from '@risingstack/graffiti-mongoose';
import Cat from './models/Cat';
import User from './models/User';
const app = koa();
app.use(parser());
app.use(graffiti.koa({
schema: getSchema([User, Cat]),
context: {} // custom context
}));
app.listen(3000);
schema: a
GraphQLSchema instance. You can use an adapters
getSchema method, or provide your own schema. (required)
graphiql: may present GraphiQL when loaded directly from a browser. (default:
true)
context: custom GraphQL context object. (default:
{})
npm test