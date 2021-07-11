Riot.js official webpack loader

Important

If you are using Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch

Installation

npm i @riotjs/webpack-loader @riotjs/compiler -D

Usage

Add the @riotjs/webpack-loader in your webpack.config.js file

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.riot$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [{ loader : '@riotjs/webpack-loader' , options : { hot : false , } }] } ] } }

If you want to enable hmr via hot option you will need to install also @riotjs/hot-reload

npm i @riotjs/hot-reload -D

And afterwards webpack will be able to automatically reload your Riot.js components in runtime.

Examples

Please check this simple example to see how it's easy to configure webpack with riot