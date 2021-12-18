openbase logo
@riotjs/compiler

by riot
6.1.2 (see all)

Riot.js compiler

Readme

Important

Important

This compiler will not work with older Riot.js versions. It's designed to work with Riot.js > 4.0.0. For Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch

Installation

npm i @riotjs/compiler -D

Usage

The riot compiler can compile only strings:

import { compile } from '@riotjs/compiler'

const { code, map } = compile('<p>{hello}</p>')

You can compile your tags also using the new registerPreprocessor and registerPostprocessor APIs for example:

import { compiler, registerPreprocessor, registerPostprocessor } from '@riotjs/compiler'
import pug from 'pug'
import buble from 'buble'

// process your tag template before it will be compiled
registerPreprocessor('template', 'pug', function(code, { options }) {
  const { file } = options
  console.log('your file path is:', file)
  
  return {
    code: pug.render(code),
    // no sourcemap here
    map: null
  }
})

// your compiler output will pass from here
registerPostprocessor(function(code, { options }) {
  const { file } = options
  console.log('your file path is:', file)
  
  // notice that buble.transform returns {code, map}
  return buble.transform(code)
})

const { code, map } = compile('<p>{hello}</p>', {
  // specify the template preprocessor
  template: 'pug'
})

API

compile(string, options)

@returns <Promise>{ code, map } output that can be used by Riot.js

  • string: is your tag source code
  • options: the options should contain the file key identifying the source of the string to compile and the template preprocessor to use as string

Note: specific preprocessors like the css or the javascript ones can be enabled simply specifying the type attribute in the tag source code for example

<my-tag>
  <style type='scss'>
    // ...
  </style>
</my-tag>

registerPreprocessor(type, id, preprocessorFn)

@returns Object containing all the preprocessors registered

  • type: either one of template css or javascript
  • id: unique preprocessor identifier
  • preprocessorFn: function receiving the code as first argument and the current options as second

registerPostprocessor(postprocessorFn)

@returns Set containing all the postprocessors registered

  • postprocessorFn: function receiving the compiler output as first argument and the current options as second

