Important

This compiler will not work with older Riot.js versions. It's designed to work with Riot.js > 4.0.0. For Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch

Installation

npm i @ riotjs / compiler -D

Usage

The riot compiler can compile only strings:

import { compile } from '@riotjs/compiler' const { code, map } = compile( '<p>{hello}</p>' )

You can compile your tags also using the new registerPreprocessor and registerPostprocessor APIs for example:

import { compiler, registerPreprocessor, registerPostprocessor } from '@riotjs/compiler' import pug from 'pug' import buble from 'buble' registerPreprocessor( 'template' , 'pug' , function ( code, { options } ) { const { file } = options console .log( 'your file path is:' , file) return { code : pug.render(code), map : null } }) registerPostprocessor( function ( code, { options } ) { const { file } = options console .log( 'your file path is:' , file) return buble.transform(code) }) const { code, map } = compile( '<p>{hello}</p>' , { template : 'pug' })

API

@returns <Promise>{ code, map } output that can be used by Riot.js

string: is your tag source code

options: the options should contain the file key identifying the source of the string to compile and the template preprocessor to use as string

Note: specific preprocessors like the css or the javascript ones can be enabled simply specifying the type attribute in the tag source code for example

< my-tag > < style type = 'scss' > // ... </ style > </ my-tag >

@returns Object containing all the preprocessors registered

type: either one of template css or javascript

or id: unique preprocessor identifier

preprocessorFn: function receiving the code as first argument and the current options as second

@returns Set containing all the postprocessors registered