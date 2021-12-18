This compiler will not work with older Riot.js versions. It's designed to work with Riot.js > 4.0.0. For Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch
npm i @riotjs/compiler -D
The riot compiler can compile only strings:
import { compile } from '@riotjs/compiler'
const { code, map } = compile('<p>{hello}</p>')
You can compile your tags also using the new
registerPreprocessor and
registerPostprocessor APIs for example:
import { compiler, registerPreprocessor, registerPostprocessor } from '@riotjs/compiler'
import pug from 'pug'
import buble from 'buble'
// process your tag template before it will be compiled
registerPreprocessor('template', 'pug', function(code, { options }) {
const { file } = options
console.log('your file path is:', file)
return {
code: pug.render(code),
// no sourcemap here
map: null
}
})
// your compiler output will pass from here
registerPostprocessor(function(code, { options }) {
const { file } = options
console.log('your file path is:', file)
// notice that buble.transform returns {code, map}
return buble.transform(code)
})
const { code, map } = compile('<p>{hello}</p>', {
// specify the template preprocessor
template: 'pug'
})
<Promise>{ code, map } output that can be used by Riot.js
file key identifying the source of the string to compile and
the
template preprocessor to use as string
Note: specific preprocessors like the
css or the
javascript ones can be enabled simply specifying the
type attribute
in the tag source code for example
<my-tag>
<style type='scss'>
// ...
</style>
</my-tag>
Object containing all the preprocessors registered
template
css or
javascript
Set containing all the postprocessors registered