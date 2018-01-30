A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
Requires Vue 2.2+
It's recommended to install vue-treeselect via npm, and build your app using a bundler like webpack.
npm install --save @riophae/vue-treeselect
This example shows how to integrate vue-treeselect with your Vue SFCs.
<!-- Vue SFC -->
<template>
<div id="app">
<treeselect v-model="value" :multiple="true" :options="options" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
// import the component
import Treeselect from '@riophae/vue-treeselect'
// import the styles
import '@riophae/vue-treeselect/dist/vue-treeselect.css'
export default {
// register the component
components: { Treeselect },
data() {
return {
// define the default value
value: null,
// define options
options: [ {
id: 'a',
label: 'a',
children: [ {
id: 'aa',
label: 'aa',
}, {
id: 'ab',
label: 'ab',
} ],
}, {
id: 'b',
label: 'b',
}, {
id: 'c',
label: 'c',
} ],
}
},
}
</script>
If you just don't want to use webpack or any other bundlers, you can simply include the standalone UMD build in your page. In this way, make sure Vue as a dependency is included before vue-treeselect.
<html>
<head>
<!-- include Vue 2.x -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@^2"></script>
<!-- include vue-treeselect & its styles. you can change the version tag to better suit your needs. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@riophae/vue-treeselect@^0.4.0/dist/vue-treeselect.umd.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@riophae/vue-treeselect@^0.4.0/dist/vue-treeselect.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<treeselect v-model="value" :multiple="true" :options="options" />
</div>
</body>
<script>
// register the component
Vue.component('treeselect', VueTreeselect.Treeselect)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
// define the default value
value: null,
// define options
options: [ {
id: 'a',
label: 'a',
children: [ {
id: 'aa',
label: 'aa',
}, {
id: 'ab',
label: 'ab',
} ],
}, {
id: 'b',
label: 'b',
}, {
id: 'c',
label: 'c',
} ],
},
})
</script>
</html>
Note: please use a desktop browser since the website hasn't been optimized for mobile devices.
It should function well on IE9, but the style can be slightly broken due to the lack of support of some relatively new CSS features, such as
transition and
animation. Nevertheless it should look 90% same as on modern browsers.
You can use this pen to reproduce bugs and then open an issue.
yarn or
npm install
npm run dev & hack
npm test passes
This project is inspired by vue-multiselect, react-select and Ant Design. Special thanks go to their respective authors!
Some icons used in this project:
Copyright (c) 2017-present Riophae Lee.
Released under the MIT License.