RingCentral integration widgets aim to provide reusable RingCentral service module and UI components to allow developers to integrate RingCentral unified communication service into third party processes or tools more easily.
This project includes RingCentral Integration Common Library and RingCentral Widgets Library. The basic idea is to connect modules in RingCentral Integration Common Library with React components to provide ready to use UI widgets.
We use RingCentral Widgets CLI to startup a RingCentral Widgets based app.
$ npm install -g ringcentral-widgets-cli
$ rc-widgets -h
rc-widgets new your_project_name
cd your_project_name
yarn install
Update
.env file in project root path.
$ yarn start
Visit on http://localhost:8080 in browser.
For production build and deploy, please get more information in here.
This is a demo and step-by-step tutorials show how to use this library.
We use Lerna.js to manage packages source. And we require Node.js > 8.
Clone the repo:
$ git clone https://github.com/ringcentral/ringcentral-js-widgets.git
$ cd ringcentral-js-widgets
Install dependent libraries:
$ yarn install
$ yarn bootstrap # Bootstrap with lerna
$ yarn test # Run tests
Commit:
$ git add .
$ yarn commit
or
$ yarn git-cz
A development server is delivered with source so that developers can use it to get familiar with the project or do further development. To get development server running：
Create a file named
api-config.js in following format in folder
packages/ringcentral-widgets-demo/dev-server to specify app related info
export default {
appKey: ${app key},
appSecret: ${app secret},
server: ${server url},
};
Run following command to start development server
$ yarn start
The development server is listening on port
8080 by default.
Open up your browser and access http://localhost:8080 to see how it works.
Note that the development server is using OAuth for authorization process.
Please make sure the app you specified in configuration above is setup with Redirect Uri
http://localhost:8080/redirect.html.