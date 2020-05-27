Generate your orders and you invoices and export them easily. If you want some examples, check tests.
$ npm install @rimiti/invoice-it --save
From import
import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it';
From require
const invoiceIt = require('@rimiti/invoice-it').default;
To generate an order:
const recipient = {
company_name: 'Receiver company',
first_name: 'Will',
last_name: 'Jameson',
street_number: '20',
street_name: 'Rue Victor Hugo',
zip_code: '77340',
city: 'Pontault-Combault',
country: 'France',
phone: '06 00 00 00 00',
mail: 'will.jameson@test.com'
};
const emitter = {
name: 'Dim Solution',
street_number: '15',
street_name: 'Rue Jean Jaures',
zip_code: '75012',
city: 'Paris',
country: 'France',
phone: '01 00 00 00 00',
mail: 'contact@dimsolution.com',
website: 'www.dimsolution.com'
};
const order = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter);
You can also use getter / setters like that
const order = invoiceIt.create();
order.recipient.company_name = 'Receiver company';
order.recipient.first_name = 'Will';
order.recipient.last_name = 'Jameson';
order.recipient.street_number = '20';
order.recipient.street_name = 'Rue Victor Hugo';
order.recipient.zip_code = '77340';
order.recipient.city = 'Pontault-Combault';
order.recipient.country = 'France';
order.recipient.phone = '06 00 00 00 00';
order.recipient.mail = 'will.jameson@test.com';
order.emitter.name = 'Dim Solution';
order.emitter.street_number = '15';
order.emitter.street_name = 'Rue Jean Jaures';
order.emitter.zip_code = '75012';
order.emitter.city = 'Paris';
order.emitter.country = 'France';
order.emitter.phone = '01 00 00 00 00';
order.emitter.mail = 'contact@dimsolution.com';
order.emitter.website = 'www.dimsolution.com';
Return order object
order.getOrder();
Return html order
order.getOrder().toHTML();
Save html order into file (default filepath: 'order.html')
order.getOrder().toHTML().toFile('./order.html')
.then(() => {
console.log('HTML file created.');
});
Save html order into file (default filepath: 'order.pdf')
order.getOrder().toPDF().toFile('./order.pdf')
.then(() => {
console.log('PDF file created.');
});
To generate an invoice:
import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it';
const invoice = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter);
You can also use getter / setters like that
Return invoice object
invoice.getInvoice();
Return html invoice
invoice.getInvoice().toHTML();
Save html invoice into file (default filepath: 'invoice.html')
invoice.getInvoice().toHTML().toFile('./invoice.html')
.then(() => {
console.log('HTML file created.');
});
Save html invoice into file (default filepath: 'invoice.pdf')
invoice.getInvoice().toPDF().toFile('./invoice.pdf')
.then(() => {
console.log('PDF file created.');
});
Add custom fields to invoice
const paymentId = {
key: 'invoice_header_paymentId_value',
value: paymentRef
};
const phrases = ['invoice_header_payment_reference', paymentId];
invoice.getInvoice(phrases).toPDF()
All below globals attributes are totally customizable from the
.configure() method or from
setters:
From .configure()
The configure method can override all default attributes presents in this file.
Customization example:
To generate and export in PDF an invoice with:
- Logo url: http://example.com/logo.png
- Date format: YYYY-MM-DD
- Your invoice pattern: INVOICE-1901_00001
- Invoice note: It's my custom node!
import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it';
invoiceIt.configure({
global: {
logo: 'http://example.com/logo.png',
invoice_reference_pattern: '$prefix{INVOICE}$date{YYMM}$separator{_}$id{00000}',
invoice_note: 'It\'s my custom node!',
date_format: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
},
});
const invoice = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter);
invoice.id = 1;
order.getInvoice().toPDF().toFile();
From setters
import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it';
const invoice = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter);
invoice.global.logo = 'http://example.com/logo.png';
invoice.global.invoice_reference_pattern = '$prefix{INVOICE}$date{YYMM}$separator{_}$id{00000}';
invoice.global.invoice_note = 'It\'s my custom node!';
invoice.global.date_format = 'YYYY-MM-DD';
invoice.id = 1;
order.getInvoice().toPDF().toFile();
To add more language:
import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it';
invoiceIt.configure({
language: {
locales: ['en', 'pl'],
directory: `${__dirname}/path/to/locales`,
defaultLocale: 'en'
}
});
Run using npm run
clean - remove coverage data, Jest cache and transpiled files,
test - run tests with coverage,
test:watch - interactive watch mode to automatically re-run tests,
build - compile source files,
build:watch - interactive watch mode, compile sources on change.
MIT © Dimitri DO BAIRRO