Generate your orders and you invoices and export them easily. If you want some examples, check tests.

Install

$ npm install /invoice-it --save

Features

Generate order / invoice

Export to HTML / PDF / Stream

Easy to use it

Robust implementation with good unit test coverage.

Demonstration

Usage

Importation

From import

import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it' ;

From require

const invoiceIt = require ( '@rimiti/invoice-it' ).default;

Order

To generate an order:

import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it' ; const recipient = { company_name : 'Receiver company' , first_name : 'Will' , last_name : 'Jameson' , street_number : '20' , street_name : 'Rue Victor Hugo' , zip_code : '77340' , city : 'Pontault-Combault' , country : 'France' , phone : '06 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'will.jameson@test.com' }; const emitter = { name : 'Dim Solution' , street_number : '15' , street_name : 'Rue Jean Jaures' , zip_code : '75012' , city : 'Paris' , country : 'France' , phone : '01 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'contact@dimsolution.com' , website : 'www.dimsolution.com' }; const order = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter);

You can also use getter / setters like that

const order = invoiceIt.create(); order.recipient.company_name = 'Receiver company' ; order.recipient.first_name = 'Will' ; order.recipient.last_name = 'Jameson' ; order.recipient.street_number = '20' ; order.recipient.street_name = 'Rue Victor Hugo' ; order.recipient.zip_code = '77340' ; order.recipient.city = 'Pontault-Combault' ; order.recipient.country = 'France' ; order.recipient.phone = '06 00 00 00 00' ; order.recipient.mail = 'will.jameson@test.com' ; order.emitter.name = 'Dim Solution' ; order.emitter.street_number = '15' ; order.emitter.street_name = 'Rue Jean Jaures' ; order.emitter.zip_code = '75012' ; order.emitter.city = 'Paris' ; order.emitter.country = 'France' ; order.emitter.phone = '01 00 00 00 00' ; order.emitter.mail = 'contact@dimsolution.com' ; order.emitter.website = 'www.dimsolution.com' ;

Return order object

order.getOrder();

Return html order

order.getOrder().toHTML();

Save html order into file (default filepath: 'order.html')

order.getOrder().toHTML().toFile( './order.html' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'HTML file created.' ); });

Save html order into file (default filepath: 'order.pdf')

order.getOrder().toPDF().toFile( './order.pdf' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'PDF file created.' ); });

Invoice

To generate an invoice:

import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it' ; const recipient = { company_name : 'Receiver company' , first_name : 'Will' , last_name : 'Jameson' , street_number : '20' , street_name : 'Rue Victor Hugo' , zip_code : '77340' , city : 'Pontault-Combault' , country : 'France' , phone : '06 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'will.jameson@test.com' }; const emitter = { name : 'Dim Solution' , street_number : '15' , street_name : 'Rue Jean Jaures' , zip_code : '75012' , city : 'Paris' , country : 'France' , phone : '01 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'contact@dimsolution.com' , website : 'www.dimsolution.com' }; const invoice = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter);

You can also use getter / setters like that

const invoice = invoiceIt.create(); invoice.recipient.company_name = 'Receiver company' ; invoice.recipient.first_name = 'Will' ; invoice.recipient.last_name = 'Jameson' ; invoice.recipient.street_number = '20' ; invoice.recipient.street_name = 'Rue Victor Hugo' ; invoice.recipient.zip_code = '77340' ; invoice.recipient.city = 'Pontault-Combault' ; invoice.recipient.country = 'France' ; invoice.recipient.phone = '06 00 00 00 00' ; invoice.recipient.mail = 'will.jameson@test.com' ; invoice.emitter.name = 'Dim Solution' ; invoice.emitter.street_number = '15' ; invoice.emitter.street_name = 'Rue Jean Jaures' ; invoice.emitter.zip_code = '75012' ; invoice.emitter.city = 'Paris' ; invoice.emitter.country = 'France' ; invoice.emitter.phone = '01 00 00 00 00' ; invoice.emitter.mail = 'contact@dimsolution.com' ; invoice.emitter.website = 'www.dimsolution.com' ;

Return invoice object

invoice.getInvoice();

Return html invoice

invoice.getInvoice().toHTML();

Save html invoice into file (default filepath: 'invoice.html')

invoice.getInvoice().toHTML().toFile( './invoice.html' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'HTML file created.' ); });

Save html invoice into file (default filepath: 'invoice.pdf')

invoice.getInvoice().toPDF().toFile( './invoice.pdf' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'PDF file created.' ); });

Add custom fields to invoice

const paymentId = { key : 'invoice_header_paymentId_value' , value : paymentRef }; const phrases = [ 'invoice_header_payment_reference' , paymentId]; invoice.getInvoice(phrases).toPDF()

Customization

All below globals attributes are totally customizable from the .configure() method or from setters :

From .configure()

The configure method can override all default attributes presents in this file.

Customization example:

To generate and export in PDF an invoice with:

- Logo url: http: / /example.com/logo .png - Date format: YYYY-MM-DD - Your invoice pattern: INVOICE- 1901_00001 - Invoice note: It 's my custom node!

import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it' ; invoiceIt.configure({ global : { logo : 'http://example.com/logo.png' , invoice_reference_pattern : '$prefix{INVOICE}$date{YYMM}$separator{_}$id{00000}' , invoice_note : 'It\'s my custom node!' , date_format : 'YYYY-MM-DD' , }, }); const recipient = { company_name : 'Receiver company' , first_name : 'Will' , last_name : 'Jameson' , street_number : '20' , street_name : 'Rue Victor Hugo' , zip_code : '77340' , city : 'Pontault-Combault' , country : 'France' , phone : '06 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'will.jameson@test.com' }; const emitter = { name : 'Dim Solution' , street_number : '73' , street_name : 'Rue Jean Jaures' , zip_code : '75012' , city : 'Paris' , country : 'France' , phone : '01 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'contact@dimsolution.com' , website : 'www.dimsolution.com' }; const invoice = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter); invoice.id = 1 ; order.getInvoice().toPDF().toFile();

From setters

import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it' ; const recipient = { company_name : 'Receiver company' , first_name : 'Will' , last_name : 'Jameson' , street_number : '20' , street_name : 'Rue Victor Hugo' , zip_code : '77340' , city : 'Pontault-Combault' , country : 'France' , phone : '06 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'will.jameson@test.com' }; const emitter = { name : 'Dim Solution' , street_number : '73' , street_name : 'Rue Jean Jaures' , zip_code : '75012' , city : 'Paris' , country : 'France' , phone : '01 00 00 00 00' , mail : 'contact@dimsolution.com' , website : 'www.dimsolution.com' }; const invoice = invoiceIt.create(recipient, emitter); invoice.global.logo = 'http://example.com/logo.png' ; invoice.global.invoice_reference_pattern = '$prefix{INVOICE}$date{YYMM}$separator{_}$id{00000}' ; invoice.global.invoice_note = 'It\'s my custom node!' ; invoice.global.date_format = 'YYYY-MM-DD' ; invoice.id = 1 ; order.getInvoice().toPDF().toFile();

i18n

To add more language:

import invoiceIt from '@rimiti/invoice-it' ; invoiceIt.configure({ language : { locales : [ 'en' , 'pl' ], directory : ` ${__dirname} /path/to/locales` , defaultLocale : 'en' } });

Scripts

Run using npm run

clean - remove coverage data, Jest cache and transpiled files, test - run tests with coverage, test :watch - interactive watch mode to automatically re-run tests, build - compile source files, build:watch - interactive watch mode, compile sources on change.

License

MIT © Dimitri DO BAIRRO