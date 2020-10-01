Shiny, Simulating Reflections for Mobile Websites

Add shiny reflections to text, backgrounds, and borders on devices that support the DeviceMotion event.

⚠️ It looks like iOS 12.2 will disable use of device sensors on Safari, so development of Shiny.js is on hold for now

Demo

Use a mobile device, preferably iPhone in portrait mode at the moment

Todo

Fix landscape orientation rendering

Test on Android (waiting for test device to arrive)

Add option to pass custom handler

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install @ rikschennink / shiny --save

Or download dist/shiny.umd.js and include the script on your page like shown below.

API

There's currently only one API call to make and it's shiny() . You can either pass a selector or an element (or array of elements), the second argument can be a configuration object telling Shiny how to render the special effects.

If the second argument is not supplied Shiny will render a radial background gradient with a white center and a transparent outer ring.

shiny( '.my-shiny-element' ); shiny( '.my-shiny-element, #my-other-shiny-element' ); shiny( '.my-shiny-element' , { }); const myElement = document .querySelector( 'my-shiny-element' ); shiny(myElement, { }); shiny([myElement, myOtherElement], { });

Usage