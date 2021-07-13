Splitpanes

A Vue.js reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer. Vue 3 compatible.

Installation

npm i splitpanes

Vue 3

npm i splitpanes @next

Demo & Documentation

Try it yourself

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 10+ ✔

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature, or fork Splitpanes and submit your changes back to me.

