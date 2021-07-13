openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spl

@rikishi/splitpanes

by Antoni
2.0.1 (see all)

A Vue 2 & 3 reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

921

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Splitpanes

Latest Version on NPM Software License npm npm

A Vue.js reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer. Vue 3 compatible.

Installation

npm i splitpanes

Vue 3

npm i splitpanes@next

Demo & Documentation

https://antoniandre.github.io/splitpanes

Try it yourself

https://codepen.io/antoniandre/pen/XybPKP

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdgeIE
Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔10+ ✔

Donating

If you like this library, you can buy me a beer!

paypal Thank you!

If you are using this library for profit business, please consider backing me up! It ensures that the project your products rely on keep being actively maintained. :)

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature, or fork Splitpanes and submit your changes back to me.

Release Notes

  • Version 2.3.0 Support rtl direction
  • Version 2.2.0 Add firstSplitter option allow v-if on panes and other improvements
  • Version 2.0.0 Fix reactivity issues
  • Version 1.14.0 Programmatically set pane size
  • Version 1.13.0 Emit event on splitter click
  • Version 1.12.0 Double click splitter to maximize is now an option
  • Version 1.11.0 Persist panes size after slots changed
  • Version 1.10.0 Add maximum size feature on panes
  • Version 1.9.0 Emit event on resize & watch slots optional
  • Version 1.8.0 Watch slots
  • Version 1.7.0 Double click splitter to maximize next pane
  • Version 1.6.0 Emit events
  • Version 1.5.0 Add default size feature on panes (max feature coming soon!)
  • Version 1.4.0 Add minimum size feature on panes
  • Version 1.3.0 Splitpanes slots are now reactive (add/remove on the fly)
  • Version 1.2.0 Add a default-theme CSS class to load default theme
  • Version 1.1.0 Allow pushing other panes while dragging splitter
  • Version 1.0.0 First public release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial