Automatically add links to headings in Markdown.
This package integrates with remark-html. It may be better to work with rehype, which is specifically made for HTML, and to use rehype-autolink-headings instead of this package.
With npm do:
npm install remark-autolink-headings --save
remark-autolink-headings is designed to work with remark-html & remark-slug, and creates GitHub style links for each of your headings.
Say we have the following markdown file,
example.md:
# Lorem ipsum 😪
## dolor—sit—amet
### consectetur & adipisicing
#### elit
##### elit
And our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
var fs = require('fs');
var unified = require('unified');
var markdown = require('remark-parse');
var html = require('remark-html');
var slug = require('remark-slug');
var headings = require('remark-autolink-headings');
var result = unified()
.use(markdown)
.use(slug)
// Note that this module must be included after remark-slug.
.use(headings)
.use(html)
.processSync(fs.readFileSync('example.md'))
.toString();
console.log(result);
Now, running
node example yields:
<h1 id="lorem-ipsum-"><a href="#lorem-ipsum-" aria-hidden="true"><span class="icon icon-link"></span></a>Lorem ipsum 😪</h1>
<h2 id="dolorsitamet"><a href="#dolorsitamet" aria-hidden="true"><span class="icon icon-link"></span></a>dolor—sit—amet</h2>
<h3 id="consectetur--adipisicing"><a href="#consectetur--adipisicing" aria-hidden="true"><span class="icon icon-link"></span></a>consectetur & adipisicing</h3>
<h4 id="elit"><a href="#elit" aria-hidden="true"><span class="icon icon-link"></span></a>elit</h4>
<h5 id="elit-1"><a href="#elit-1" aria-hidden="true"><span class="icon icon-link"></span></a>elit</h5>
Type:
string
Default:
prepend
Set this to
prepend to inject the link before the heading text;
append after
it, and
wrap to wrap the whole heading text with the link. Note that supplying
wrap will ignore any value defined by the
content option.
Type:
Object|Array
Default:
{type: 'element', tagName: 'span', properties: {className: [icon, `${icon}-${link}`]} }
Supply a list of HAST nodes or a single node here. For further details, please refer to the specification at https://github.com/syntax-tree/hast.
Type:
object
By default, when using the
append or
prepend behaviour, this will add
aria-hidden="false" to the anchor. When using the
wrap behaviour, this is
left empty for you to add any extra HTML attributes.
Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.
MIT © Ben Briggs