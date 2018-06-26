openbase logo
Readme

object-case-converter

npm Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Convert keys in an javascript Object to the specific style(camelCase, snake_case, etc.)

Installation

$ npm install --save @ridi/object-case-converter

Usage

ES6

import { camelize, decamelize } from '@ridi/object-case-converter';

const result1 = camelize(null);
// result1 = null

const result2 = camelize({
    id: '1',
    nick_name: 'nick1',
    contacts: [{ contact_type: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contact_type: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }],
    news_letter: { all_email: false, marketing_email: false },
});
// result2 = {
//    id: '1',
//    nickName: 'nick1',
//    contacts: [{ contact_type: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contact_type: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }],
//    newsLetter: { all_email: false, marketing_email: false },
//}

const result3 = decamelize([
    { id: '1', nickName: 'nick1', contacts: [{ contactType: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contactType: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }] },
    { id: '2', nickName: 'nick2', contacts: [] },
    { id: '3', nickName: 'nick3', contacts: [{ contactType: 'address', value: 'xxx' }] },
], true);
// result3 = [
//    { id: '1', nick_name: 'nick1', contacts: [{ contact_type: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contact_type: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }] },
//    { id: '2', nick_name: 'nick2', contacts: [] },
//    { id: '3', nick_name: 'nick3', contacts: [{ contact_type: 'address', value: 'xxx' }] },
//]

ES5

var converter = require('@ridi/object-case-converter');

converter.camelize(...);
converter.decamelize(...);

Methods

camelize(collection, options = {})

Convert keys in an object or collection to camelCase

  • collection (Array|Object) - object or array to be converted

  • [options] (Object)

      {
      recursive?: true | string[]| { excludes: string[] }
      excludes?: string[] | RegExp | ((key: string) => boolean)
  }
    • recursive - convert as recursively
    • excludes - excludes from conversion

decamelize(collection, options = { force: false })

Convert keys that are camelCase only in an object or collection to snake_case

  • collection (Array|Object) - object or array to be converted

  • [options] (Object)

      {
      recursive?: true | string[]| { excludes: string[] }
      exception?: { [key: string]: string | ((key?: string) => string) }
      force?: true
  }
    • recursive - convert as recursively
    • exception - convert to specified value
    • force - convert all keys to snake_case

Options

  • recursive: false

    • true -- always convert recursively
    • { excludes: string[] } -- convert when key is not in recursive.excludes array

    When used with the excludes option, excludes keys are also excluded from recursive conversions.

  • excludes: undefined

    • string[] -- excludes from conversion if key is in the array
    • RegExp -- excludes matched keys
    • (key: string) => boolean -- excludes when function are return true

  • exception: {}

    {
  [key: string]: string | ((key?: string) => string)
}
    • string -- key is converted to specific string
    • (key?: string) => string -- converted to return value

  • force: false

    If true, convert without checking that the key is camelCase

Development

$ git clone git@github.com:ridi/object-case-converter.git
$ cd object-case-converter
$ npm install

Build

Transpile TypeScript

$ npm run build

Test

Tests using Jest

$ npm test

