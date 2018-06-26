Convert keys in an javascript Object to the specific style(camelCase, snake_case, etc.)

Installation

$ npm install --save /object- case -converter

Usage

ES6

import { camelize, decamelize } from '@ridi/object-case-converter' ; const result1 = camelize( null ); const result2 = camelize({ id : '1' , nick_name : 'nick1' , contacts : [{ contact_type : 'phone' , value : '000-000-000' }, { contact_type : 'email' , value : 'test@email.com' }], news_letter : { all_email : false , marketing_email : false }, }); const result3 = decamelize([ { id : '1' , nickName : 'nick1' , contacts : [{ contactType : 'phone' , value : '000-000-000' }, { contactType : 'email' , value : 'test@email.com' }] }, { id : '2' , nickName : 'nick2' , contacts : [] }, { id : '3' , nickName : 'nick3' , contacts : [{ contactType : 'address' , value : 'xxx' }] }, ], true );

ES5

var converter = require ( '@ridi/object-case-converter' ); converter.camelize(...); converter.decamelize(...);

Methods

camelize(collection, options = {})

Convert keys in an object or collection to camelCase

collection (Array|Object) - object or array to be converted

[options] (Object) { recursive?: true | string []| { excludes: string [] } excludes?: string [] | RegExp | ( ( key: string ) => boolean ) } recursive - convert as recursively excludes - excludes from conversion



decamelize(collection, options = { force: false })

Convert keys that are camelCase only in an object or collection to snake_case

collection (Array|Object) - object or array to be converted

[options] (Object) { recursive?: true | string []| { excludes: string [] } exception?: { [key: string ]: string | ( ( key?: string ) => string ) } force ?: true } recursive - convert as recursively exception - convert to specified value force - convert all keys to snake_case



Options

recursive : false true -- always convert recursively { excludes: string[] } -- convert when key is not in recursive.excludes array When used with the excludes option, excludes keys are also excluded from recursive conversions.

excludes : undefined string[] -- excludes from conversion if key is in the array RegExp -- excludes matched keys (key: string) => boolean -- excludes when function are return true

exception : {} { [key: string ]: string | ( ( key?: string ) => string ) } string -- key is converted to specific string (key?: string) => string -- converted to return value

force : false If true, convert without checking that the key is camelCase

Development

git clone git@github.com:ridi/object-case-converter.git cd object-case-converter npm install

Build

Transpile TypeScript

npm run build

Test

Tests using Jest