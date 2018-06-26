Convert keys in an javascript Object to the specific style(camelCase, snake_case, etc.)
$ npm install --save @ridi/object-case-converter
import { camelize, decamelize } from '@ridi/object-case-converter';
const result1 = camelize(null);
// result1 = null
const result2 = camelize({
id: '1',
nick_name: 'nick1',
contacts: [{ contact_type: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contact_type: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }],
news_letter: { all_email: false, marketing_email: false },
});
// result2 = {
// id: '1',
// nickName: 'nick1',
// contacts: [{ contact_type: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contact_type: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }],
// newsLetter: { all_email: false, marketing_email: false },
//}
const result3 = decamelize([
{ id: '1', nickName: 'nick1', contacts: [{ contactType: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contactType: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }] },
{ id: '2', nickName: 'nick2', contacts: [] },
{ id: '3', nickName: 'nick3', contacts: [{ contactType: 'address', value: 'xxx' }] },
], true);
// result3 = [
// { id: '1', nick_name: 'nick1', contacts: [{ contact_type: 'phone', value: '000-000-000' }, { contact_type: 'email', value: 'test@email.com' }] },
// { id: '2', nick_name: 'nick2', contacts: [] },
// { id: '3', nick_name: 'nick3', contacts: [{ contact_type: 'address', value: 'xxx' }] },
//]
var converter = require('@ridi/object-case-converter');
converter.camelize(...);
converter.decamelize(...);
Convert keys in an object or collection to
camelCase
collection (Array|Object) - object or array to be converted
[options] (Object)
{
recursive?: true | string[]| { excludes: string[] }
excludes?: string[] | RegExp | ((key: string) => boolean)
}
Convert keys that are camelCase only in an object or collection to
snake_case
collection (Array|Object) - object or array to be converted
[options] (Object)
{
recursive?: true | string[]| { excludes: string[] }
exception?: { [key: string]: string | ((key?: string) => string) }
force?: true
}
recursive: false
recursive.excludes array
When used with the
excludes option, excludes keys are also excluded from recursive conversions.
excludes:
undefined
exception:
{}
{
[key: string]: string | ((key?: string) => string)
}
force: false
If true, convert without checking that the key is camelCase
$ git clone git@github.com:ridi/object-case-converter.git
$ cd object-case-converter
$ npm install
Transpile TypeScript
$ npm run build
Tests using Jest
$ npm test