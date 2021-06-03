Provides tracking API that helps to send events to various logging services like Google Analytics, RIDI beacon system
$ npm install @ridi/event-tracker
<script src="./node_modules/@ridi/event-tracker/dist/umd/bundle.min.js"></script>
import { Tracker, DeviceType } from "@ridi/event-tracker";
const tracker = new Tracker({
deviceType: DeviceType.PC,
userId: "ridi",
serviceProps: {
"prop1": "value1",
"prop2": "value1"
},
beaconOptions: {
use: true
},
gaOptions: {
trackingId: "UA-XXXXXXXX-X",
pathPrefix: "/PAPERSHOP",
fields: {
contentGroup5: "PAPERSHOP"
}
},
pixelOptions: {
pixelId: "1000000000"
},
tagManagerOptions: {
trackingId: "GTM-XXXX00"
},
kakaoOptions: {
trackingId: "12345678"
},
twitterOptions: {
mainPid: "a1234",
impressionPid: "b1632",
booksSignUpPid: "a1245",
selectStartSubscriptionPid: "z1253",
}
});
tracker.initialize();
tracker.sendPageView(location.href);
tracker.sendEvent("Purchased", {
t_id: "201808180210135",
value: 29000
});
new Tracker(MainTrackerOptions)
|Key
|Required
|Type
|Description
debug
|false
boolean
|Defaults to
false If set to
true, All fired events are logged to browser via
console.log
development
|false
boolean
|Represents the state of the system environment your application
userId
|false
string
|Logged user's identifier.
deviceType
|true
DeviceType
|Type of connected user's device. Please refer
DeviceType type
serviceProps
|false
ServiceProp
|Additional properties related to specific service. Please refer
ServiceProp type, which is
Record<string, string>
gaOptions
|false
GAOptions
|Options related with Google Analytics tracking module
gaOptions.trackingId
|true
string
|GA Tracking ID like
UA-000000-01.
gaOptions.pathPrefix
|flase
string
|Pathname prefix for manual content grouping.
gaOptions.fields
|false
GAFields
|GA configurable create only fields.
beaconOptions
|false
BeaconOptions
|Options related with Beacon tracking module
beaconOptions.use
|false
boolean
|Defaults to
true, Specifies whether to send log data to beacon system
beaconOptions.beaconSrc
|false
string
|Source of the image to be used as a beacon
pixelOptions
|false
PixelOptions
|Options related with Pixel tracking module
pixelOptions.pixelId
|true
|`string
|Array`
tagManagerOptions
|false
TagManagerOptions
|Options related with Google Tag Manager tracking module
tagManagerOptions.trackingId
|true
string
|Google Tag Manager Tracking ID like
GTM-XXXX00
gTagOptions
|false
GTagOptions
|Options related with GTag tracking module
gTagOptions.trackingId
|true
string
|GTag Tracking ID like
AW-XXXX00
kakaoOptions.trackingId
|true
string
|Kakao Pixel Tracking ID
twitterOptions.mainTid
|true
string
|Twitter Pixel universal tag type ID
twitterOptions.impressionId
|true
string
|ID of
impression event tag
Tracker.initialize()
To use this library correctly, you need to call this method least once either before calling other methods or after.
written event records before calling
initialize, this records flush after initialized.
Tracker.sendPageView(href, referrer)
|Key
|Required
|Type
|Description
href
|true
|string
|e.g
https://example.com/path?key=value#hash
referrer
|false
|string
|e.g
https://google.com/search?q=example
Tracker.sendEvent(name, data)
|Key
|Required
|Type
|Description
name
|true
|string
|Indicating what the given event is
data
|false
|object
|Data object to be sent with the event. e.g
{ color: 'red' }
Tracker.set(ChangeableTrackerOptions)
Allow to set (change)
MainTrackerOptions's attributes
|Key
|Required
|Type
|Description
userId
|false
string
deviceType
|false
DeviceType
$ git clone https://github.com/ridi/event-tracker && cd tracking
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm run test
$ npm run deploy
$ # or
$ npm run build && npm publish --access public
MIT