Provides tracking API that helps to send events to various logging services like Google Analytics, RIDI beacon system

Install

NPM

$ npm install @ridi/event-tracker

Browser

< script src = "./node_modules/@ridi/event-tracker/dist/umd/bundle.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import { Tracker, DeviceType } from "@ridi/event-tracker" ; const tracker = new Tracker({ deviceType : DeviceType.PC, userId : "ridi" , serviceProps : { "prop1" : "value1" , "prop2" : "value1" }, beaconOptions : { use : true }, gaOptions : { trackingId : "UA-XXXXXXXX-X" , pathPrefix : "/PAPERSHOP" , fields : { contentGroup5 : "PAPERSHOP" } }, pixelOptions : { pixelId : "1000000000" }, tagManagerOptions : { trackingId : "GTM-XXXX00" }, kakaoOptions : { trackingId : "12345678" }, twitterOptions : { mainPid : "a1234" , impressionPid : "b1632" , booksSignUpPid : "a1245" , selectStartSubscriptionPid : "z1253" , } }); tracker.initialize(); tracker.sendPageView(location.href); tracker.sendEvent( "Purchased" , { t_id : "201808180210135" , value : 29000 });

API

new Tracker(MainTrackerOptions)

MainTrackerOptions

Key Required Type Description debug false boolean Defaults to false If set to true , All fired events are logged to browser via console.log development false boolean Represents the state of the system environment your application userId false string Logged user's identifier. deviceType true DeviceType Type of connected user's device. Please refer DeviceType type serviceProps false ServiceProp Additional properties related to specific service. Please refer ServiceProp type, which is Record<string, string> gaOptions false GAOptions Options related with Google Analytics tracking module gaOptions.trackingId true string GA Tracking ID like UA-000000-01 . gaOptions.pathPrefix flase string Pathname prefix for manual content grouping. gaOptions.fields false GAFields GA configurable create only fields. beaconOptions false BeaconOptions Options related with Beacon tracking module beaconOptions.use false boolean Defaults to true , Specifies whether to send log data to beacon system beaconOptions.beaconSrc false string Source of the image to be used as a beacon pixelOptions false PixelOptions Options related with Pixel tracking module pixelOptions.pixelId true `string Array` tagManagerOptions false TagManagerOptions Options related with Google Tag Manager tracking module tagManagerOptions.trackingId true string Google Tag Manager Tracking ID like GTM-XXXX00 gTagOptions false GTagOptions Options related with GTag tracking module gTagOptions.trackingId true string GTag Tracking ID like AW-XXXX00 kakaoOptions.trackingId true string Kakao Pixel Tracking ID twitterOptions.mainTid true string Twitter Pixel universal tag type ID twitterOptions.impressionId true string ID of impression event tag

To use this library correctly, you need to call this method least once either before calling other methods or after.

written event records before calling initialize , this records flush after initialized.

Key Required Type Description href true string e.g https://example.com/path?key=value#hash referrer false string e.g https://google.com/search?q=example

Key Required Type Description name true string Indicating what the given event is data false object Data object to be sent with the event. e.g { color: 'red' }

Allow to set (change) MainTrackerOptions 's attributes

ChangeableTrackerOptions

Key Required Type Description userId false string deviceType false DeviceType

Develop

$ git clone https://github.com/ridi/event-tracker && cd tracking $ npm install $ npm run build

Test

$ npm run test

Publish

$ npm run deploy $ $ npm run build && npm publish --access public

LICENSE

MIT