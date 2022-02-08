React Redux

Official React bindings for Redux.

Performant and flexible.

Installation

Using Create React App

The recommended way to start new apps with React Redux is by using the official Redux+JS template for Create React App, which takes advantage of Redux Toolkit.

npx create-react-app my-app --template redux

An Existing React App

React Redux 7.1 requires React 16.8.3 or later.

To use React Redux with your React app, install it as a dependency:

npm install react-redux yarn add react-redux

You'll also need to install Redux and set up a Redux store in your app.

This assumes that you’re using npm package manager with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify to consume CommonJS modules.

If you don’t yet use npm or a modern module bundler, and would rather prefer a single-file UMD build that makes ReactRedux available as a global object, you can grab a pre-built version from cdnjs. We don’t recommend this approach for any serious application, as most of the libraries complementary to Redux are only available on npm.

React Native

As of React Native 0.18, React Redux 5.x should work with React Native. If you have any issues with React Redux 5.x on React Native, run npm ls react and make sure you don’t have a duplicate React installation in your node_modules . We recommend that you use npm@3.x which is better at avoiding these kinds of issues.

Documentation

The React Redux docs are now published at https://react-redux.js.org .

We're currently expanding and rewriting our docs content - check back soon for more updates!

How Does It Work?

We do a deep dive on how React Redux works in this readthesource episode.

Also, the post The History and Implementation of React-Redux explains what it does, how it works, and how the API and implementation have evolved over time.

Enjoy!

License

MIT