Pool is like Promise.all but you can specify how many concurrent tasks you want at once.

Well tested. | Zero dependencies and small size.

npm i @ ricokahler / pool

import pool from '@ricokahler/pool' ; async function blah ( ) { const texts = await pool({ collection : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], maxConcurrency : 2 , task : async (n) => { const response = await fetch( `/go/download/something/ ${n} ` ); const text = await response.text(); return text; }, }); console .log(texts); }