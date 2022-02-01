Pool is like
Promise.all but you can specify how many concurrent tasks you want at once.
Well tested. | Zero dependencies and small size.
npm i @ricokahler/pool
import pool from '@ricokahler/pool';
async function blah() {
const texts = await pool({
collection: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5],
maxConcurrency: 2, // only fetch two pages at a time
task: async (n) => {
const response = await fetch(`/go/download/something/${n}`);
const text = await response.text();
return text;
},
});
console.log(texts); // an array of the 5 items downloaded
}
maxConcurrency is optional. If omitted it will default to just using
Promise.all with no max concurrency.