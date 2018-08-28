openbase logo
nsu

@richardlt/ng2-semantic-ui

by Edward Carroll
0.10.0-alpha.6-fork-5 (see all)

Semantic UI Angular Integrations (no jQuery)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

624

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ng2-semantic-ui

Gitter Travis CI npm monthly downloads

Semantic UI Angular Integrations, written in pure Angular - no JQuery required.

Introduction

Angular and jQuery don't go together - this is the fundamental principal of this library. It provides Angular component versions of the Semantic UI modules, so that you don't need to add jQuery to your app.

Note that only Semantic UI elements that use jQuery are recreated here - those written purely in CSS aren't included as they can be used in Angular apps already.

Installation & Usage

See the Documentation for installation instructions and extensive examples.

Dependencies

Component Support

IconDescription
Component supported by ng2-semantic-ui.
🚀Semantic UI plugin supported by ng2-semantic-ui (not in Semantic UI Core).
☑️Component supported natively by Semantic UI (CSS only).
Component currently unavailable.
🚫Component not applicable to Angular.
ElementsCollectionsViewsModulesBehaviors
☑️ Button☑️ Breadcrumb☑️ Advertisment✅ Accordion🚫 API
☑️ Container☑️ Form☑️ Card✅ Checkbox🚫 Form Validation
☑️ Divider☑️ Grid☑️ Comment🚀 Collapse🚀 Localization
☑️ Flag☑️ Menu☑️ Feed🚀 Datepicker❌ Visibiltiy
☑️ Header✅ Message☑️ Item✅ Dimmer
☑️ Icon🚀 Pagination☑️ Statistic✅ Dropdown
☑️ Image☑️ Table❌ Embed
☑️ Input✅ Modal
☑️ Label✅ Popup
☑️ List✅ Progress
☑️ Loader✅ Rating
☑️ Rail✅ Search
☑️ Reveal❌ Shape
☑️ Segment✅ Sidebar
☑️ Step❌ Sticky
✅ Tab
✅ Transition

Want to help?

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Great! Please read the contributing guidelines to get going.

Development

To generate all library files:

$ npm run lib:compile
# use lib:compile:w to watch for changes

To run the demo app:

$ npm run demo:serve

Testing

To run the unit tests suite:

$ npm run test

License

MIT © Edward Carroll

