get color and style in your node.js console

Installation

npm install colors

colors and styles!

text colors

black

red

green

yellow

blue

magenta

cyan

white

gray

grey

bright text colors

brightRed

brightGreen

brightYellow

brightBlue

brightMagenta

brightCyan

brightWhite

background colors

bgBlack

bgRed

bgGreen

bgYellow

bgBlue

bgMagenta

bgCyan

bgWhite

bgGray

bgGrey

bright background colors

bgBrightRed

bgBrightGreen

bgBrightYellow

bgBrightBlue

bgBrightMagenta

bgBrightCyan

bgBrightWhite

styles

reset

bold

dim

italic

underline

inverse

hidden

strikethrough

extras

rainbow

zebra

america

trap

random

Usage

By popular demand, colors now ships with two types of usages!

The super nifty way

var colors = require ( 'colors' ); console .log( 'hello' .green); console .log( 'i like cake and pies' .underline.red); console .log( 'inverse the color' .inverse); console .log( 'OMG Rainbows!' .rainbow); console .log( 'Run the trap' .trap);

or a slightly less nifty way which doesn't extend String.prototype

var colors = require ( 'colors/safe' ); console .log(colors.green( 'hello' )); console .log(colors.red.underline( 'i like cake and pies' )); console .log(colors.inverse( 'inverse the color' )); console .log(colors.rainbow( 'OMG Rainbows!' )); console .log(colors.trap( 'Run the trap' ));

I prefer the first way. Some people seem to be afraid of extending String.prototype and prefer the second way.

If you are writing good code you will never have an issue with the first approach. If you really don't want to touch String.prototype , the second usage will not touch String native object.

Enabling/Disabling Colors

The package will auto-detect whether your terminal can use colors and enable/disable accordingly. When colors are disabled, the color functions do nothing. You can override this with a command-line flag:

node myapp.js --no-color node myapp.js --color= false node myapp.js --color node myapp.js --color= true node myapp.js --color=always FORCE_COLOR=1 node myapp.js

Or in code:

var colors = require ( 'colors' ); colors.enable(); colors.disable();

var name = 'Marak' ; console .log(colors.green( 'Hello %s' ), name);

Custom themes

Using standard API

var colors = require ( 'colors' ); colors.setTheme({ silly : 'rainbow' , input : 'grey' , verbose : 'cyan' , prompt : 'grey' , info : 'green' , data : 'grey' , help : 'cyan' , warn : 'yellow' , debug : 'blue' , error : 'red' }); console .log( "this is an error" .error); console .log( "this is a warning" .warn);

Using string safe API

var colors = require ( 'colors/safe' ); var error = colors.red; error( 'this is red' ); colors.setTheme({ silly : 'rainbow' , input : 'grey' , verbose : 'cyan' , prompt : 'grey' , info : 'green' , data : 'grey' , help : 'cyan' , warn : 'yellow' , debug : 'blue' , error : 'red' }); console .log(colors.error( "this is an error" )); console .log(colors.warn( "this is a warning" ));

Combining Colors

var colors = require ( 'colors' ); colors.setTheme({ custom : [ 'red' , 'underline' ] }); console .log( 'test' .custom);