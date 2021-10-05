Powerful data grid component built on top of RevoGrid.

Millions of cells and thousands columns easy and efficiently.

Key Features

Millions of cells viewport with a powerful core in-build by default;

Keyboard support with excel like focus;

Super light initial starter . Can be imported with polifill or as module for modern browsers;

. Can be imported with polifill or as module for modern browsers; Intelligent Virtual DOM and smart rgRow recombination in order to achieve less redraws;

Sorting (multiple options, can be customized per column and advanced with events);

Filtering Predefined system filters; Preserve existing collection; Custom filters (extend existing system filters with your own set);

Export to file;

Custom sizes per Column and Row;

Column resizing;

Autosize support (Column size based on content);

Pinned/Sticky/Freezed: Columns (define left or right); Rows (define top or bottom);

Grouping: Column grouping (Nester headers); Row grouping (Nested rows);

Cell editing;

Customizations: Header template; Cell template (build your own cell view); Cell editor (apply your own editors and cell types); Cell properties (build you own properties around rendered cells);

Column types; Text/String (default); Number; Select; Date; Custom (take any type as template and create your own extended style);

Drag and drop rows;

Range operations: Selection; Edit;

Theme packages: Excel like (default) Material (compact, dark or light);

Copy/Paste (copy/paste from Excel, Google Sheets or any other sheet format);

Easy extenation and support with modern VNode features and tsx support;

Trimmed rows (hide rows on demand);

Plugin system (create your own plugins or extend existing one, it's transparent and easy);

Automated size calculation;

Hundred others small customizations and improvements RevoGrid.

Overview

The RevoGrid component helps represent a huge amount of data in a form of data table "excel like" or as list.

How to use

With NPM:

npm i @revolist/vue-datagrid --save;

With Yarn:

yarn add @revolist/vue-datagrid;

Sandbox

<template> <v-grid :source="rows" :columns="columns"/> </template> <script> import VGrid from '@revolist/vue-datagrid'; export default { name: 'App', data() => ({ columns: [ { prop: 'name', name: 'First' }, { prop: 'details', name: 'Second' }, ], rows: [{ name: '1', details: 'Item 1' }], }; }), components: { VGrid }, }; </script>

