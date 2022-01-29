openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rev

@revolist/revogrid

by Revolist
3.0.98 (see all)

Powerful virtual data grid smartsheet with advanced customization. Best features from excel plus incredible performance 🔋

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-vueThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2Vue.js 2 grid components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-grid-layoutA draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial