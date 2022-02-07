Introduction | Try it | Installation | Usage | Tour | Contributing | Motivation | vs Other Jupyter Frontends | Community Guidelines
RetroLab (also known as JupyterLab Retro, previously called JupyterLab
Classic) is a JupyterLab
distribution with a retro look and feel, more similar to the classic
Jupyter notebook.
It is possible to try RetroLab on the web in Binder without installing anything:
retrolab can be installed with
pip:
pip install retrolab
With
mamba:
mamba install -c conda-forge retrolab
With
conda:
conda install -c conda-forge retrolab
retrolab can be started as a standalone app with:
jupyter retro
Existing federated JupyterLab extensions listed via:
jupyter labextension list
Should also be available when starting
retrolab.
From an open notebook:
To access the main RetroLab tree (file browser):
Support for existing JupyterLab themes!
Install new extensions easily!
If you would like to contribute to the project and set up a development environment, check out CONTRIBUTING.md.
JupyterLab is the next-gen UI for Project Jupyter. Currently at version 3.0, it is becoming more mature and provides an advanced computational environment, that can sometimes be compared to what traditional IDEs offer.
However in some cases, having a leaner, simpler, and more focused interface to work on a notebook is really useful.
The single document mode as currently implemented in JupyterLab helps address this issue, but still displays a couple of visual cues that can be distracting to some users.
The goal of the
retrolab project is to provide an alternative JupyterLab distribution with the look and feed of the classic notebook UI, while leveraging the efforts put in the development of JupyterLab itself and its extension system.
Technically speaking,
retrolab reuses many of the existing plugins for JupyterLab (notebook, toolbar), and also supports prebuilt (federated) third-party extensions using the new distribution system added in 3.0. That way, extensions built for JupyterLab should also be compatible with
retrolab, as long as they can be added to the application shell provided by RetroLab.
RetroLab is an alternative frontend built using the latest JupyterLab components, with the look and feel of the Classic Jupyter Notebook UI. Below is a short comparison to know where it stands when compared to other Jupyter UI projects:
left,
right and
bottom areas).
This project is mostly a reboot of the two previous attempts at making something similar:
These projects really expressed the need for a stripped down, minimal version of the Jupyter Notebook UI.
retrolab contributes to that space with the added features:
This repository is a Jupyter project and follows the Jupyter Community Guides and Code of Conduct.