Anchor is a robust yet lightweight series of UI components, utilities, and styles that form the foundation of great user experiences.
NPM
npm i --save @retailmenot/anchor styled-components
Yarn
yarn add @retailmenot/anchor styled-components
Usage
// VENDOR
import { ThemeProvider } from '@xstyled/styled-components';
import { RootTheme, Typography } from '@retailmenot/anchor';
const Root = () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={RootTheme}>
<Typography tag="h1">
Hello World!
</Typography>
</ThemeProvider>
);
ReactDOM.render(Root, document.getElementById('app'));
View our docs site for more usage guidelines
Check out our contributing guide until our docs site goes live with that content.