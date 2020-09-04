openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@retailmenot/anchor

by RetailMeNot
1.6.7 (see all)

A design system library from RetailMeNot.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

256

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

9

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Anchor Logo

A React Design System from RetailMeNot

Build Satus Spectrum Downloads Version

Anchor is a robust yet lightweight series of UI components, utilities, and styles that form the foundation of great user experiences.

Get Started

NPM

npm i --save @retailmenot/anchor styled-components

Yarn

yarn add @retailmenot/anchor styled-components

Usage

// VENDOR
import { ThemeProvider } from '@xstyled/styled-components';
import { RootTheme, Typography } from '@retailmenot/anchor';

const Root = () => (
    <ThemeProvider theme={RootTheme}>
        <Typography tag="h1">
            Hello World!
        </Typography>
    </ThemeProvider>
);

ReactDOM.render(Root, document.getElementById('app'));

View our docs site for more usage guidelines

Why Anchor?

  • Isomorphic - We are an isomorphic-first library which doesn't require a Webpack expert
  • Convention Over Configuration - Out of the box this library solves common challenges faced by UI engineers without a ton of configuration
  • Composability - Rather than writing redundant overrides, we provide consistent attributes to easily change the look and feel of our components
  • Community - We promote people-centric solutions and promote a culture of learners
  • Representational - We try to use native DOM APIs so the better you know the DOM the easier this library is to use

Contribute

Check out our contributing guide until our docs site goes live with that content.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial