A React Design System from RetailMeNot

Anchor is a robust yet lightweight series of UI components, utilities, and styles that form the foundation of great user experiences.

Get Started

NPM

npm i --save @retailmenot/anchor styled-components

Yarn

yarn add @retailmenot/anchor styled-components

Usage

import { ThemeProvider } from '@xstyled/styled-components' ; import { RootTheme, Typography } from '@retailmenot/anchor' ; const Root = () => ( < ThemeProvider theme = {RootTheme} > < Typography tag = "h1" > Hello World! </ Typography > </ ThemeProvider > ); ReactDOM.render(Root, document .getElementById( 'app' ));

View our docs site for more usage guidelines

Why Anchor?

Isomorphic - We are an isomorphic-first library which doesn't require a Webpack expert

- We are an isomorphic-first library which doesn't require a Webpack expert Convention Over Configuration - Out of the box this library solves common challenges faced by UI engineers without a ton of configuration

- Out of the box this library solves common challenges faced by UI engineers without a ton of configuration Composability - Rather than writing redundant overrides, we provide consistent attributes to easily change the look and feel of our components

- Rather than writing redundant overrides, we provide consistent attributes to easily change the look and feel of our components Community - We promote people-centric solutions and promote a culture of learners

- We promote people-centric solutions and promote a culture of learners Representational - We try to use native DOM APIs so the better you know the DOM the easier this library is to use

Contribute

Check out our contributing guide until our docs site goes live with that content.