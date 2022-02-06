An assortment of miscellaneous libraries - Saves me time on rewriting build tooling
|Version
|Package
|Description
|1.0.0-alpha.2
@cinderjs/babel-plugin-transform-jsx
|Convert JSX logic to cinder compatible JavaScript
|1.0.0-alpha.2
@cinderjs/core
|Cinder runtime
|1.0.0-alpha.2
@cinderjs/element
|Cinder element
|1.0.0-alpha.2
@cinderjs/hooks
|Cinder hooks
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fl-benchmarker/benchmarker-cli
|Benchmark your fault localization techniques
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fl-benchmarker/viewer-cli
|View your benchmarking results
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@klio/memoize
|Memoize a function
|1.4.3
@pshaw/convict-util
|A helper package for reading configs in using convict
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@pshaw/fs
|fs utilities
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@pshaw/keyed-binary-heap
|A implementation of a binary heap with O(1) search & item updates
|2.0.5-0
@pshaw/logger
|A preformatted, opinionated logger
|1.4.3
@pshaw/markdown-util
|A helper package for writing markdown files
|1.1.4-0
@pshaw/resume-template
|A template you can use to generate resumes
|0.0.11
@resultful/failure
|A utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.
|0.0.11
@resultful/failure-types
|Resultful type symbols
|0.0.11
@resultful/result
|A utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.
|0.0.11
@resultful/result-types
|Resultful type symbols
|0.0.4
@resultful/utility-types
|String constants for the different result types returned by resultful
|3.1.4-0
@writeme/core
|A readme generator
|1.0.0-alpha.2
cinder
|A compile/runtime hybrid DOM rendering framework
|1.6.2-0
css-color-checker
|Library for determining the CSS color format of string values
|1.0.0-alpha.0
dom-context
|A React Context API-like context API for web components
|2.2.4-0
hook-schema
|A package for adding no operation (noop) hooks to incomplete hook objects
|1.0.0-alpha.1
ipc-fifo-processor
|Makes IPC connections appear FIFO
|4.0.0
jest-mock-functions
|Mock all functions inside an array or object literal with Jest
|1.6.1
named-css-colors
|Package of named CSS colors and their values
|1.0.0-alpha.0
node-import-map-generator
|Generate import nodes from package.json dependencies
|1.0.0
nucleotide-bases
|A helper package for nucleotide bases
|4.0.0
replace-functions
|Mock all functions inside an array or object literal
|0.0.11
resultful
|A utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.
|4.0.1-0
sinon-stub-functions
|Stub all functions inside an arrays, objects and classes with sinon
|1.0.0-alpha.6
stream-filter-glob
|Filters out paths based off a micromatch glob
|1.0.0-alpha.0
tree-suffix-mapper
|Maps suffixes of a tree to particular values
|1.0.0-alpha
unstyled
|An almost entirely blank canvas of CSS
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@buildplan/core
|Programatic API for Buildplan
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@pipelines/babel-parse
|Pipelines Babel integration
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@pipelines/core
|Programatic API for Buildplan
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@pipelines/core-2
|Programatic API for Buildplan
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@contextual-documents/classname-picker
|TODO
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@contextual-documents/element
|TODO
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@contextual-documents/html-elements
|Helper HTMLElement classes that implement elements that use the @contextual-documents/html-symbols
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@contextual-documents/html-symbols
|TODO
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@contextual-documents/matcher-info
|TODO
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@contextual-documents/suffix-element
|TODO
|1.0.0-alpha.6
@byexample/cli
|Use byexample packages using a CLI
|1.0.0-alpha.6
@byexample/openapi
|Generate OpenAPI schemas from examples
|1.0.0-alpha.6
@byexample/storybook-addon-auto-knobs
|Automatically created knobbed versions of your stories based on value and prop types
|1.0.0-alpha.6
@byexample/storybook-knobified
|Automatically created knobbed versions of your stories based on value and prop types
|1.0.0-alpha.6
@byexample/types
|Extract type information from examples
|1.4.2
@pshaw/eslint-config-core
|A pratical style preset for ESLint
|1.4.2
@pshaw/eslint-config-plugin-cinder
|A pratical Cinder style preset for ESLint
|1.4.2
@pshaw/eslint-config-plugin-react
|A pratical React style preset for ESLint
|1.4.3
@pshaw/eslint-config-plugin-typescript
|A pratical Typescript style preset for ESLint
|1.4.3-0
@pshaw/eslint-config-preset
|A pratical style preset for ESLint
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/addon-hook-schema
|Hook schema for Fault.js addons
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/addon-istanbul
|Report istanbul coverage
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/addon-mutation-localization
|Fault AST localization
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/addon-sbfl
|A spectrum based localization addon
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@fault/istanbul-util
|Helper functions for use with istanbul
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/localization-util
|Utility package containing common fault localization methods
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/messages
|Helper methods for easier communication between the main @fault/runner process and its workers
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/record-faults
|Record faults
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/runner
|The official Fault.js test runner
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/sbfl-barinel
|Barinel algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/sbfl-dstar
|DStar algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/sbfl-ochiai
|Ochiai algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/sbfl-op2
|Op2 algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/sbfl-tarantula
|Tarantula algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/tester-mocha
|Use Mocha tests in the fl test runner
|1.0.0-alpha.1
@fault/types
|Package containing all type values for Fault.js
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@pshaw/colors-scss
|Nice colors SCSS package
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@pshaw/contextual-documents
|A nice, sensible, web component based Contextual Document API
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@pshaw/contextual-documents-scss
|SCSS files for @pshaw/contextual-documents-scss
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@pshaw/contextual-documents-style-root
|Contextual document style root for @pshaw/contextual-documents-scss
|1.4.2
@pshaw/monorepo-config
|My @monorepo/config preset settings
|1.0.0-alpha.0
@pshaw/typography-scss
|Nice typograhpy SCSS package
|1.4.2
@pshaw/webpack
|Some utilities for building webpack configs
