@resugar/codemod-declarations-block-scope

resugar

Rewrite your JavaScript & TypeScript source code with sweet new features.

TODO: Below is the README for esnext, the project this one came from. It will be replaced in time.

Installation

$ yarn global add esnext # or , with `npm`: $ npm install -g esnext

Usage

After installing, run esnext -h for comprehensive usage instructions.

Features

Functions

Translate some regular functions to arrow functions:

list.map( function ( item ) { return item.name; }); list.map( item => item.name);

Declarations

Convert var declarations to let or const as appropriate:

var arr = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { arr.push(i); } const arr = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) { arr.push(i); }

Objects

Use shorthand syntax for various object constructs:

let person = { first : first, last : last, fullName : function ( ) { return ` ${first} ${last} ` ; } }; let person = { first, last, fullName() { return ` ${first} ${last} ` ; } };

Strings

Convert string concatenation to string or template literals:

let name = 'Brian' + ' ' + 'Donovan' ; let greeting = 'Hello, ' + name; let name = 'Brian Donovan' ; let greeting = `Hello, ${name} ` ;

Destructuring

Convert assignments and declarations to use object destructuring syntax:

let a = obj.a, b = obj.b; (a = obj2.a), (b = obj2.b); let { a, b } = obj; ({ a, b } = obj2);

Modules

Translate CommonJS modules into ES6 modules:

var readFile = require ( 'fs' ).readFile; const MagicString = require ( 'magic-string' ); let { ok, strictEqual : eq } = require ( 'assert' ); exports.doSomething = function ( ) { ok( 1 ); }; import { readFile } from 'fs' ; import MagicString from 'magic-string' ; import { ok, strictEqual as eq } from 'assert' ; export function doSomething ( ) { ok( 1 ); }

Options