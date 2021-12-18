Fast, opinionated, minimalist and testable web framework built on top of express.js and typescript with decorators.

Table of Contents

Installation

Install from the command line:

npm install @restyjs/core

enable following settings in tsconfig.json :

"emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true ,

Get started

import resty, { Controller, Get, Context } from "@restyjs/core" ; ( "/hello" ) class HelloController { ( "/" ) index() { return "Hello World" ; } } const app = resty({ controllers: [HelloController], }); app.listen( 8080 );

Application

Create new resty.js app

const app = resty({ controllers: [], });

resty always returns express application instance.

Add Route Prefix

const app = resty({ routePrefix: "/api" , controllers: [], });

Use existing express.js app

inside resty you can pass your existing express app instance inside app parameter.

const express_app = express(); const app = resty({ app: express_app, controllers: [], });

Use existing express router

inside resty you can pass your existing express router inside router parameter.

const router = express.Router(); const app = resty({ router: router, controllers: [], });

Controllers

( "/hello" ) class HelloController { ( "/register" ) async register(ctx: Context, () input: UserDTO) { const user = await createUser(input); return ctx.res.json({ user }).status( 200 ); } }

Get, Post, Put, Delete, Patch

Create a file HelloController.ts .

( "/hello" ) class HelloController { ( "/" ) index() { return "Hello World" ; } ( "/health" ) health(ctx: Context) { return ctx.res.json({ status: "ok" }).status( 200 ); } }

( "/" ) export class UserController { ( "/users" ) getAll() { return "This action returns all users" ; } ( "/users/:id" ) getOne( ( "id" ) id: number ) { return "This action returns user #" + id; } ( "/users" ) post( () user: any ) { return "Saving user..." ; } ( "/users/:id" ) put( ( "id" ) id: number , () user: any ) { return "Updating a user..." ; } ( "/users/:id" ) remove( ( "id" ) id: number ) { return "Removing user..." ; } }

Context, Request, Response, Next

( "/health" ) health(ctx: Context) { return ctx.res.json({ status: "ok" }).status( 200 ); }

Middlewares

Application Middlewares

Application lavel middlewares like helmet , cors or body-parser

import cors from "cors" ; import helmet from "helmet" ; const app = resty({ routePrefix: "/api" , controllers: [HelloController], middlewares: [cors(), helmet()], });

Controller Middlewares

const isAdmin = async (req: any , res: any , next: any ) => { if (!req.currentUser) { return next( new HTTPError( "Error in checking current user" , 500 )); } if (req.currentUser.role != Role.Admin) { return next( new HTTPError( "Insufficient permission" , 403 )); } return next(); }; ( "/admin" , [isAdmin]) export class AdminController { ( "/" ) async allUsers() { const users = await getAllUsers(); return { users }; } }

Route Middlewares

const isAdmin = async (req: any , res: any , next: any ) => { return next(); }; ( "/post" ) export class AdminController { ( "/" , [isAdmin]) async allUsers() { const users = await getAllUsers(); return { users }; } }

Post Middlewares

const app = resty({ routePrefix: "/api" , controllers: [HelloController], postMiddlewares: [], }); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { next(); });

Error Handling

resty provides inbuilt 404 and HTTP errors and UnauthorizedError Handling. if you want to implement your own error handling pass handleErrors: false to app config.

ORM / TypeORM

install typeorm module

npm install @restyjs/typeorm

Database Connection

resty will create database connection directly when provided Database(options: ConnectionOptions) inside providers: [] .

import resty from "@restyjs/core" ; import { Database } from "@restyjs/typeorm" ; const app = resty({ controllers: [], providers: [ Database({ type : "sqlite" , database: "example.db" , entities: [], }), ], });

Typeorm Docs

For more info please refer to typeorm docs regarding database connections parameters and other orm features.

Author

Satish Babariya, satish.babariya@gmail.com

License

resty.js is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.