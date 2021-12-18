openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@restyjs/core

by restyjs
1.0.7 (see all)

A Node.js framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Dependency Injection

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

resty.js

TypeScript Express async/await

Fast, opinionated, minimalist and testable web framework built on top of express.js and typescript with decorators.

Table of Contents

Installation

Install from the command line:

npm install @restyjs/core

enable following settings in tsconfig.json:

"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
"experimentalDecorators": true,

Get started

import resty, { Controller, Get, Context } from "@restyjs/core";

@Controller("/hello")
class HelloController {
  @Get("/")
  index() {
    return "Hello World";
  }
}

const app = resty({
  controllers: [HelloController],
});

app.listen(8080);

Application

Create new resty.js app

// returns express application instance
const app = resty({
  controllers: [],
});

resty always returns express application instance.

Add Route Prefix

const app = resty({
  routePrefix: "/api",
  controllers: [],
});

Use existing express.js app

inside resty you can pass your existing express app instance inside app parameter.

const express_app = express();

const app = resty({
  app: express_app,
  controllers: [],
});

Use existing express router

inside resty you can pass your existing express router inside router parameter.

const router = express.Router();

const app = resty({
  router: router,
  controllers: [],
});

Controllers

async/await

@Controller("/hello")
class HelloController {
  @Get("/register")
  async register(ctx: Context, @Body() input: UserDTO) {
    // create record
    const user = await createUser(input);

    // return user record
    return ctx.res.json({ user }).status(200);
  }
}

Get, Post, Put, Delete, Patch

Create a file HelloController.ts.

@Controller("/hello")
class HelloController {
  @Get("/")
  index() {
    return "Hello World";
  }

  @Get("/health")
  health(ctx: Context) {
    return ctx.res.json({ status: "ok" }).status(200);
  }
}

@Controller("/")
export class UserController {
  @Get("/users")
  getAll() {
    return "This action returns all users";
  }

  @Get("/users/:id")
  getOne(@Param("id") id: number) {
    return "This action returns user #" + id;
  }

  @Post("/users")
  post(@Body() user: any) {
    return "Saving user...";
  }

  @Put("/users/:id")
  put(@Param("id") id: number, @Body() user: any) {
    return "Updating a user...";
  }

  @Delete("/users/:id")
  remove(@Param("id") id: number) {
    return "Removing user...";
  }
}

Context, Request, Response, Next

  @Get("/health")
  health(ctx: Context) {
    return ctx.res.json({ status: "ok" }).status(200);
  }

Middlewares

Application Middlewares

Application lavel middlewares like helmet, cors or body-parser

import cors from "cors";
import helmet from "helmet";

const app = resty({
  routePrefix: "/api",
  controllers: [HelloController],
  middlewares: [cors(), helmet()],
});

Controller Middlewares

const isAdmin = async (req: any, res: any, next: any) => {
  if (!req.currentUser) {
    return next(new HTTPError("Error in checking current user", 500));
  }
  if (req.currentUser.role != Role.Admin) {
    return next(new HTTPError("Insufficient permission", 403));
  }
  return next();
};

@Controller("/admin", [isAdmin])
export class AdminController {
  @Get("/")
  async allUsers() {
    const users = await getAllUsers();
    return { users };
  }
}

Route Middlewares

const isAdmin = async (req: any, res: any, next: any) => {
  return next();
};

@Controller("/post")
export class AdminController {
  @Get("/", [isAdmin])
  async allUsers() {
    const users = await getAllUsers();
    return { users };
  }
}

Post Middlewares

const app = resty({
  routePrefix: "/api",
  controllers: [HelloController],
  postMiddlewares: [],
});

// User postMiddlewares or use same old app.use form express.
app.use((req, res, next) => {
  next();
});

Error Handling

resty provides inbuilt 404 and HTTP errors and UnauthorizedError Handling. if you want to implement your own error handling pass handleErrors: false to app config.

ORM / TypeORM

install typeorm module

npm install @restyjs/typeorm

Database Connection

resty will create database connection directly when provided Database(options: ConnectionOptions) inside providers: [].

import resty from "@restyjs/core";
import { Database } from "@restyjs/typeorm";

const app = resty({
  controllers: [],
  providers: [
    Database({
      type: "sqlite",
      database: "example.db",
      entities: [],
    }),
  ],
});

Typeorm Docs

For more info please refer to typeorm docs regarding database connections parameters and other orm features.

Author

Satish Babariya, satish.babariya@gmail.com

License

resty.js is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@foal/coreElegant and fully-featured Node.Js web framework based on TypeScript. :rocket:.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
@umberware/the-wayTheWay is a framework to enhance the development with NodeJs and Typescript, promoting agility, simplicity and intelligibility.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
62
cor
@adr-express-ts/coreThis package is a dependency injection for express with typescript using decorators and the Action–Domain–Responder pattern.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
jim
jimpexExpress as dependency injection container.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
55
de
depinj-expressDepinj integration with express
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
30
See 33 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial