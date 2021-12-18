Fast, opinionated, minimalist and testable web framework built on top of express.js and typescript with decorators.
Install from the command line:
npm install @restyjs/core
enable following settings in
tsconfig.json:
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
"experimentalDecorators": true,
import resty, { Controller, Get, Context } from "@restyjs/core";
@Controller("/hello")
class HelloController {
@Get("/")
index() {
return "Hello World";
}
}
const app = resty({
controllers: [HelloController],
});
app.listen(8080);
// returns express application instance
const app = resty({
controllers: [],
});
resty always returns express application instance.
const app = resty({
routePrefix: "/api",
controllers: [],
});
inside resty you can pass your existing express app instance inside
app parameter.
const express_app = express();
const app = resty({
app: express_app,
controllers: [],
});
inside resty you can pass your existing express router inside
router parameter.
const router = express.Router();
const app = resty({
router: router,
controllers: [],
});
@Controller("/hello")
class HelloController {
@Get("/register")
async register(ctx: Context, @Body() input: UserDTO) {
// create record
const user = await createUser(input);
// return user record
return ctx.res.json({ user }).status(200);
}
}
Create a file
HelloController.ts.
@Controller("/hello")
class HelloController {
@Get("/")
index() {
return "Hello World";
}
@Get("/health")
health(ctx: Context) {
return ctx.res.json({ status: "ok" }).status(200);
}
}
@Controller("/")
export class UserController {
@Get("/users")
getAll() {
return "This action returns all users";
}
@Get("/users/:id")
getOne(@Param("id") id: number) {
return "This action returns user #" + id;
}
@Post("/users")
post(@Body() user: any) {
return "Saving user...";
}
@Put("/users/:id")
put(@Param("id") id: number, @Body() user: any) {
return "Updating a user...";
}
@Delete("/users/:id")
remove(@Param("id") id: number) {
return "Removing user...";
}
}
@Get("/health")
health(ctx: Context) {
return ctx.res.json({ status: "ok" }).status(200);
}
Application lavel middlewares like
helmet,
cors or
body-parser
import cors from "cors";
import helmet from "helmet";
const app = resty({
routePrefix: "/api",
controllers: [HelloController],
middlewares: [cors(), helmet()],
});
const isAdmin = async (req: any, res: any, next: any) => {
if (!req.currentUser) {
return next(new HTTPError("Error in checking current user", 500));
}
if (req.currentUser.role != Role.Admin) {
return next(new HTTPError("Insufficient permission", 403));
}
return next();
};
@Controller("/admin", [isAdmin])
export class AdminController {
@Get("/")
async allUsers() {
const users = await getAllUsers();
return { users };
}
}
const isAdmin = async (req: any, res: any, next: any) => {
return next();
};
@Controller("/post")
export class AdminController {
@Get("/", [isAdmin])
async allUsers() {
const users = await getAllUsers();
return { users };
}
}
const app = resty({
routePrefix: "/api",
controllers: [HelloController],
postMiddlewares: [],
});
// User postMiddlewares or use same old app.use form express.
app.use((req, res, next) => {
next();
});
resty provides inbuilt
404 and
HTTP errors and
UnauthorizedError Handling. if you want to implement your own error handling pass
handleErrors: false to app config.
install typeorm module
npm install @restyjs/typeorm
resty will create database connection directly when provided
Database(options: ConnectionOptions) inside
providers: [].
import resty from "@restyjs/core";
import { Database } from "@restyjs/typeorm";
const app = resty({
controllers: [],
providers: [
Database({
type: "sqlite",
database: "example.db",
entities: [],
}),
],
});
For more info please refer to typeorm docs regarding database connections parameters and other orm features.
Satish Babariya, satish.babariya@gmail.com
resty.js is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.