This package is no longer maintained. For alternate packages, check the JSON:API Implementations page. Note that these have not been vetted for functionality or security, so please review thoroughly before choosing a library.
@reststate/vuex allows you to access data from a JSON:API web service via Vuex stores. Because of JSON:API's strong conventions, in most cases all you should need to do is tell
@reststate/vuex the base URL of your web service, and which resources to access, and you should be set. No manual web request juggling!
const store = new Vuex.Store({
modules: {
'widgets': resourceModule({
name: 'widgets',
httpClient: axios.create(...),
}),
},
});
const component = {
methods: {
...mapActions({
loadAllWidgets: 'widgets/loadAll',
}),
},
computed: {
...mapGetters({
widgets: 'widgets/all',
}),
},
};
# npm install --save @reststate/vuex
To create a Vuex module corresponding to a resource on the server, call
resourceModule():
import { Store } from 'vuex';
import { resourceModule } from '@reststate/vuex';
import api from './api';
const store = new Store({
modules: {
widgets: resourceModule({
name: 'widgets',
httpClient: api,
}),
},
});
If you are accessing multiple resources, you can use
mapResourceModules():
import { Store } from 'vuex';
import { mapResourceModules } from '@reststate/vuex';
import api from './api';
const store = new Store({
modules: {
...mapResourceModules({
names: ['widgets', 'purchases'],
httpClient: api,
}),
},
});
The
httpClient accepts an object with a signature similar to the popular Axios HTTP client directory. You can either pass in an Axios client configured with your base URL and headers. Note that spec-compliant servers will require a
Content-Type header of
application/vnd.api+json; you will need to configure your HTTP client to send that.
import axios from 'axios';
const httpClient = axios.create({
baseURL: 'http://api.example.com/',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/vnd.api+json',
Authentication: `Bearer ${token}`,
},
});
const module = resourceModule({
name: 'widgets',
httpClient,
});
Or else you can pass in an object that exposes the following methods:
const httpClient = {
get(path) {
// ...
},
post(path, body) {
// ...
},
patch(path, body) {
// ...
},
delete(path, body) {
// ...
},
};
That's all you need to do--the JSON:API spec takes care of the rest!
For more information on usage, see the
@reststate/vuex docs.
Apache 2.0