This package is no longer maintained. For alternate packages, check the JSON:API Implementations page. Note that these have not been vetted for functionality or security, so please review thoroughly before choosing a library.

@reststate/vuex allows you to access data from a JSON:API web service via Vuex stores. Because of JSON:API's strong conventions, in most cases all you should need to do is tell @reststate/vuex the base URL of your web service, and which resources to access, and you should be set. No manual web request juggling!

Synopsis

const store = new Vuex.Store({ modules : { 'widgets' : resourceModule({ name : 'widgets' , httpClient : axios.create(...), }), }, }); const component = { methods : { ...mapActions({ loadAllWidgets : 'widgets/loadAll' , }), }, computed : { ...mapGetters({ widgets : 'widgets/all' , }), }, };

Installation

# npm install --save @ reststate / vuex

Setup

To create a Vuex module corresponding to a resource on the server, call resourceModule() :

import { Store } from 'vuex' ; import { resourceModule } from '@reststate/vuex' ; import api from './api' ; const store = new Store({ modules : { widgets : resourceModule({ name : 'widgets' , httpClient : api, }), }, });

If you are accessing multiple resources, you can use mapResourceModules() :

import { Store } from 'vuex' ; import { mapResourceModules } from '@reststate/vuex' ; import api from './api' ; const store = new Store({ modules : { ...mapResourceModules({ names : [ 'widgets' , 'purchases' ], httpClient : api, }), }, });

The httpClient accepts an object with a signature similar to the popular Axios HTTP client directory. You can either pass in an Axios client configured with your base URL and headers. Note that spec-compliant servers will require a Content-Type header of application/vnd.api+json ; you will need to configure your HTTP client to send that.

import axios from 'axios' ; const httpClient = axios.create({ baseURL : 'http://api.example.com/' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/vnd.api+json' , Authentication : `Bearer ${token} ` , }, }); const module = resourceModule({ name : 'widgets' , httpClient, });

Or else you can pass in an object that exposes the following methods:

const httpClient = { get (path) { }, post(path, body) { }, patch(path, body) { }, delete (path, body) { }, };

That's all you need to do--the JSON:API spec takes care of the rest!

Usage

License

Apache 2.0