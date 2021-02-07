openbase logo
@reststate/vuex

by reststate
0.2.5 (see all)

Zero-configuration web service client for Vuex

Categories

Readme

@reststate/vuex

This package is no longer maintained. For alternate packages, check the JSON:API Implementations page. Note that these have not been vetted for functionality or security, so please review thoroughly before choosing a library.

@reststate/vuex allows you to access data from a JSON:API web service via Vuex stores. Because of JSON:API's strong conventions, in most cases all you should need to do is tell @reststate/vuex the base URL of your web service, and which resources to access, and you should be set. No manual web request juggling!

Synopsis

const store = new Vuex.Store({
  modules: {
    'widgets': resourceModule({
      name: 'widgets',
      httpClient: axios.create(...),
    }),
  },
});

const component = {
  methods: {
    ...mapActions({
      loadAllWidgets: 'widgets/loadAll',
    }),
  },
  computed: {
    ...mapGetters({
      widgets: 'widgets/all',
    }),
  },
};

Installation

# npm install --save @reststate/vuex

Setup

To create a Vuex module corresponding to a resource on the server, call resourceModule():

import { Store } from 'vuex';
import { resourceModule } from '@reststate/vuex';
import api from './api';

const store = new Store({
  modules: {
    widgets: resourceModule({
      name: 'widgets',
      httpClient: api,
    }),
  },
});

If you are accessing multiple resources, you can use mapResourceModules():

import { Store } from 'vuex';
import { mapResourceModules } from '@reststate/vuex';
import api from './api';

const store = new Store({
  modules: {
    ...mapResourceModules({
      names: ['widgets', 'purchases'],
      httpClient: api,
    }),
  },
});

The httpClient accepts an object with a signature similar to the popular Axios HTTP client directory. You can either pass in an Axios client configured with your base URL and headers. Note that spec-compliant servers will require a Content-Type header of application/vnd.api+json; you will need to configure your HTTP client to send that.

import axios from 'axios';

const httpClient = axios.create({
  baseURL: 'http://api.example.com/',
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/vnd.api+json',
    Authentication: `Bearer ${token}`,
  },
});

const module = resourceModule({
  name: 'widgets',
  httpClient,
});

Or else you can pass in an object that exposes the following methods:

const httpClient = {
  get(path) {
    // ...
  },
  post(path, body) {
    // ...
  },
  patch(path, body) {
    // ...
  },
  delete(path, body) {
    // ...
  },
};

That's all you need to do--the JSON:API spec takes care of the rest!

Usage

For more information on usage, see the @reststate/vuex docs.

License

Apache 2.0

