Asynchronous dynamic data at scale. Performance, data integrity, and typing for REST, proto, GraphQL, websockets and more.

Simple TypeScript definition

class ArticleResource extends Resource { readonly id: string = '' ; readonly title: string = '' ; readonly body: string = '' ; pk() { return this .id; } static urlRoot = '/articles/' ; }

One line data hookup

const article = useSuspense(ArticleResource.detail(), { id }); return ( <> <h2>{article.title}</h2> <p>{article.body}</p> </> );

Mutation

const { fetch } = useController(); return ( <ArticleForm onSubmit={data => fetch(ArticleResource.update(), { id }, data)} /> );

And subscriptions

const price = useSuspense(PriceResource.detail(), { symbol }); useSubscription(PriceResource.detail(), { symbol }); return price.value;

...all typed ...fast ...and consistent

Features

Principals of Rest Hooks

Integrity

Strong inferred types

Global referential equality guarantees

Normalized store creates a single source of truth

Strong invariants robust against race conditions

Validation

Performance

Stale While Revalidate configurable cache

Only re-render

Composition over configuration

Declarative data definitions

Decoupled API definitions from usage

Co-located data dependencies Centralized orchestration

Extensible orchestration through Managers (middleware)

Composable hooks subject pattern

Suspense + concurrent mode async orchestration

Incremental Adoption

Simple case is simple

Scale as your app scales

Special thanks

Thanks to @0xcaff, @melissafzhang and @alexiswolfish for their valuable feedback.