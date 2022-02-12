Asynchronous dynamic data at scale. Performance, data integrity, and typing for REST, proto, GraphQL, websockets and more.
class ArticleResource extends Resource {
readonly id: string = '';
readonly title: string = '';
readonly body: string = '';
pk() {
return this.id;
}
static urlRoot = '/articles/';
}
const article = useSuspense(ArticleResource.detail(), { id });
return (
<>
<h2>{article.title}</h2>
<p>{article.body}</p>
</>
);
const { fetch } = useController();
return (
<ArticleForm
onSubmit={data => fetch(ArticleResource.update(), { id }, data)}
/>
);
const price = useSuspense(PriceResource.detail(), { symbol });
useSubscription(PriceResource.detail(), { symbol });
return price.value;
For the small price of 8kb gziped.
Thanks to @0xcaff, @melissafzhang and @alexiswolfish for their valuable feedback.