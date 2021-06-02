Rudy

Think of your app in terms of states, not routes or components. Connect your components and just dispatch Flux Standard Routing Actions!

Rudy is the successor to redux-first-router. Compared to RFR, there are many new features, and some breaking changes. It is a work in progress. The basic features work, but there are still bugs and some features are incomplete.

Motivation

Rudy is a library for creating a controller (as in Model View Controller) for redux based apps. It provides an abstraction for handling all the side effects and cross cutting concerns that tend to pollute React components and make apps difficult to understand and work with. Some of the things it can do:

Maintain a bi-directional mapping between the URL and Redux actions of your choice. As far as your app is concerned, URL changes are Redux actions, and routing state is Redux state. This mapping works the same way for server side and client side rendering.

Trigger callbacks defined on redux actions (including but not limited to route changes), which can do things like making API calls or other side effects. They can also delay URL changes until the required data is ready, and/or redirect to other routes.

Set the page title on route changes based on the redux state

Block page navigation depending on the redux state

Load code split reducers, controller code, and components for each route when necessary.

This library can help you build an app where:

URLs are defined exclusively in one place

Code that receives input (and dispatches Redux actions) is decoupled from code that triggers side effects (in response to Redux actions).

The entire app's state can be kept in Redux, and components only need to receive state from Redux, not also from other places.

Components can be pure functions, because they don't have to handle state and side effects.

The majority of the code (reducers, selectors, components) are pure functions and can be easily unit tested with no mocking necessary. The little that remains (the controller) is neatly concentrated in one place.

Usage

Install

yarn add @respond-framework/rudy

Basic example for React

import React from 'react' import { connect, Provider } from 'react-redux' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import configureStore from './configureStore' import * as components from './components' const App = ( { page } ) => { const Component = components[page] return < Component /> } const ConnectedApp = connect(({ page }) => ({ page }))(App) // Redux setup const { store, firstRoute } = configureStore() function render() { ReactDOM.render( < Provider store = {store} > < ConnectedApp /> </ Provider > , document.getElementById('root'), ) } store.dispatch(firstRoute()).then(() => render())

export default { HOME : '/' , USER : '/user/:id' , }

const components = { HOME : 'Home' , USER : 'User' , NOT_FOUND : 'NotFound' , } export default (state = 'Home' , action = {}) => components[action.type] || state

import { applyMiddleware, combineReducers, compose, createStore } from 'redux' import { createRouter } from '@respond-framework/rudy' import routes from './routes' import page from './pageReducer' export default (preloadedState, initialEntries) => { const options = { initialEntries } const { reducer, middleware, firstRoute } = createRouter(routes, options) const rootReducer = combineReducers({ page, location : reducer }) const middlewares = applyMiddleware(middleware) const enhancers = compose(middlewares) const store = createStore(rootReducer, preloadedState, enhancers) return { store, firstRoute } }

import React from 'react' import { connect } from 'react-redux' const Home = ( { visitUser } ) => { const rndUserId = Math .floor( 20 * Math .random()) return ( < div > < p > Welcome home! </ p > < button type = "button" onClick = {() => visitUser(rndUserId)}> {`Visit user ${rndUserId}`} </ button > </ div > ) } const ConnectedHome = connect( null , (dispatch) => ({ visitUser : ( userId ) => dispatch({ type : 'USER' , params : { id : userId } }), }), )(Home) const User = ( { goHome, userId } ) => ( < div > < p > {`User component: user ${userId}`} </ p > < button type = "button" onClick = {() => goHome()}> Back </ button > </ div > ) const ConnectedUser = connect( ( { location: { params } } ) => ({ userId : params.id }), (dispatch) => ( { goHome: ( ) => dispatch({ type : 'HOME' }) }), )(User) const NotFound = ( { pathname } ) => ( < div > < h3 > 404 </ h3 > Page not found: < code > {pathname} </ code > </ div > ) const ConnectedNotFound = connect( ( { location: { pathname } } ) => ({ pathname, }))(NotFound) export { ConnectedHome as Home, ConnectedUser as User, ConnectedNotFound as NotFound, }

The source code for this example can be found here.

Also see:

the boilerplate project

the new but incomplete documentation.

the outdated RFR documentation.

The Flux Standard Routing Action (FSRA)

The redux actions that Rudy synchronises with URLs have a particular shape and meaning.

const routes = { BLOB : { path : '/:namespace/:repo/blob/:ref/:path+' , }, } const url = { url : '/respond-framework/rudy/blob/master/README.md?unused=test#the-flux-standard-routing-action-fsra' , state : { invisible : '12345' , }, } const action = { type : 'BLOB' , params : { namespace : 'respond-framework' , repo : 'rudy' , ref : 'master' , path : 'README.md' , }, query : { unused : 'test' , }, hash : 'the-flux-standard-routing-action-fsra' , state : { invisible : '12345' , }, } actionToUrl(action) == { url, state : { invisible : '12345' } } urlToAction({ url, state : { invisible : '12345' }) == action

Development

Pull requests are welcome! See HACKING for some simple instructions for getting started if you want to make an improvement. More detailed documentation about development is available in the development docs directory.

License

MIT