Pine.js is a sophisticated rules-driven API engine that enables you to define rules in a structured subset of English. Those rules are used in order for Pine.js to generate a database schema and the associated OData API. This makes it very easy to rapidly create, update and maintain a backend while keeping the logic in an easily understood form, as well as providing the ability to update and maintain this logic going forward.
Rules are described in SBVR format, which stands for "Semantics of Business Vocabulary and Business Rules". SBVR provides a way to capture specifications in natural language and represent them in formal logic, so they can be machine processed.
The basic components of SBVR are as follows:
Term: [Term Name]. Generally speaking, these map to tables in a relational database, or attributes of other tables.
Fact type: pilot can fly plane or
Fact type: pilot is experienced - these somewhat map to fields and foreign keys in a relational database.
Rule: It is obligatory that each pilot can fly at least 1 plane. The expressive capability of SBVR rules is much more than simple SQL DDL, and has the full power of First Order Logic.
In order to get an idea of how SBVR works, visit the sbvr lab, and for more details, check out the SBVR spec.
As part of the @balena/pinejs package the following tools are installed:
npx sbvr-compiler test.sbvr
npx odata-compiler test.sbvr /test
Both tools use some of the main dependencies of Pine.js:
The above packages are written in
OMeta and compiled into Javascript. The following resources consitute a good starting point in order for someone to get a better understanding of OMeta and the above dependencies:
The following papers are also helpful in understanding the main concept of Pine.js:
The documentation inside /docs folder also provide a great overview of the main concepts of Pine.js, in particular:
One can experiment with Pine.js, its main dependencies and the above tools inside the development environment of balena.
