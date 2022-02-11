reshadow ⛱️

Markup and styles that feel right.

Please check the reshadow.dev website to get more information and examples.

reshadow provides the Shadow DOM developer experience, but for the Virtual DOM with the Component way.

import React from 'react' ; import styled, {css} from 'reshadow' ; const styles = css` button { width : 200px ; } content { font-size : 14px ; } ` ; export const Button = ( {children, ...props} ) => { return styled(styles)( < button { ...props }> < content as = "span" > {children} </ content > </ button > , ); };

This project has alpha status, so the API and the implementation could be changed.

Features

Get away from additional abstractions Write isolated semantic styles for the Virtual DOM in a native like way Match styles on the elements, components, and props. That's all you need

Compile-time styles processing and efficient runtime

Static styles extracting options

Static analysis

Combine the css-in-js and css-modules approaches or choose which fits you better

Interoperable. Use it with components in React, Preact, Vue, htm.

There are some examples on the Сodesandbox:

Benchmarks

There are also some css-in-js benchmarks, that are available on the codesandbox.

Docs

Usage

Setup macro babel postcss webpack

Linting

npm i --save reshadow

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "reshadow/babel" ]}

Check the Setup page to get more details (including setup with Create React App)

Example

import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'reshadow' ;

import {readableColor, rgba} from 'polished' ; const Button = ({ bgcolor = 'lightgray' , size = 's' , children, ...props }) => styled ` button { cursor: pointer; padding: 5px 10px; border-radius: 5px; border: 2px solid ${bgcolor} ; background-color: ${rgba(bgcolor, 0.7 )} ; color: ${readableColor(bgcolor)} ; transition: background-color 0.5s; &:hover { background-color: ${rgba(bgcolor, 0.9 )} ; } } /** * Match on the 'disabled' prop, * not the DOM attribute **/ button[disabled] { opacity: 0.5; pointer-events: none; } /** * Match on the 'use:size' prop */ button[use|size='s'] { font-size: 12px; } /* The 'use' namespace can be omitted */ button[|size='m'] { font-size: 14px; } ` ( < button { ...props } use:size = {size} > {children} </ button > , );

const Container = () => styled ` Button + Button { margin-left: 10px; } ` ( < div > < Button size = "m" bgcolor = "lightgray" > lightgray </ Button > < Button size = "m" bgcolor = "orange" > orange </ Button > < Button size = "m" bgcolor = "rebeccapurple" > rebeccapurple </ Button > </ div > , );

Usage

Button/index.js

import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'reshadow' ; import styles from './styles.css' ; export const Button = ( {size, children} ) => styled(styles)( < button use:size = {size} > {children} </ button > , );

Button/styles.css

button { } button [|size='m'] { }

import React from 'react' ; import styled, {css} from 'reshadow' ; const anotherStyles = css` button [disabled] { } ` ; export const Button = ( {size, children} ) => styled( props.another && anotherStyles, ) ` button { /* button styles */ } button[|size='m'] { /* button styles for the size */ } ` ( < button use:size = {size} > {children} </ button > );

Setup

Macro

With CRA 2 (Create React App) or babel-plugin-macros usage you can just use reshadow/macro out of the box.

import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'reshadow/macro' ; export const Button = ( {children} ) => styled ` button { /* button styles */ } ` ( < button > {children} </ button > );

Options (via babel-plugin-macros config) are the same as reshadow babel options, but with different defaults:

option default value postcss true files /.shadow.css\$/

Babel

Add reshadow/babel to the plugin list.

babel.config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'reshadow/babel' ], };

Options

option type default value description postcss boolean | {plugins: Plugin[]} false Use PostCSS to process CSS code. You can add your custom PostCSS plugins (they should be sync) files boolean | RegExp false Resolve and process css files imports that match to the RegExp elementFallback boolean | string 'div' Use fallback for the custom elements

PostCSS

Add reshadow/postcss to the plugin list.

postcss.config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'reshadow/postcss' ], };

Webpack

Use reshadow/webpack/loader to extract styles in separate files.

webpack.config.js

{ test : /\.js$/ , use : [ 'reshadow/webpack/loader' , 'babel-loader' , ] }

Linting

Use reshadow/eslint if you want to have more control about reshadow usage.

Rules:

Prettier

Use reshadow/prettier if you want to improve your Developer Experience with prettier.

prettier.config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'reshadow/prettier' ], };

