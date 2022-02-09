Bring ReactIntersectionObserver over today, your React children will love it!
React Intersection Observer is a React component, acting as a wrapper for the IntersectionObserver API. It is fully declarative and takes care of all the imperative parts for you.
React Intersection Observer is good at:
npm install --save @researchgate/react-intersection-observer
⚠️ Please make sure you have the minimum node version installed (as defined in the package.json)
Otherwise you run into this build error:
The engine "node" is incompatible with this module. Expected version ">=10.18.1". Got "10.15.3"
import React from 'react';
import 'intersection-observer'; // optional polyfill
import Observer from '@researchgate/react-intersection-observer';
class ExampleComponent extends React.Component {
handleIntersection(event) {
console.log(event.isIntersecting);
}
render() {
const options = {
onChange: this.handleIntersection,
root: '#scrolling-container',
rootMargin: '0% 0% -25%',
};
return (
<div id="scrolling-container" style={{ overflow: 'scroll', height: 100 }}>
<Observer {...options}>
<div>I am the target element</div>
</Observer>
</div>
);
}
}
Optionally add the polyfill and make sure it's required on your dependendencies for unsupporting browsers:
npm install --save intersection-observer
IntersectionObservers calculate how much of a target element overlaps (or "intersects with") the visible portion of a page, also known as the browser's "viewport":
The motivation is to provide the easiest possible solution for observing elements that enter the viewport on your React codebase. It's fully declarative and all complexity is abstracted away, focusing on reusability, and low memory consumption.
It's built with compatibility in mind, adhering 100% to the native API implementation and DSL, but takes care of all the bookkeeping work for you.
Instances and nodes are managed internally so that any changes to the passed options or tree root reconciliation cleans up and re-observes nodes on-demand to avoid any unexpected memory leaks.
ReactIntersectionObserver does not create any extra DOM elements, it attaches to
the only child you'll provide to it. This is done using
findDOMNode to
retrieve the first DOM node found. If your child already has an existing
ref,
either a callback or object (from createRef), these will be handled normally in
either case.
When using ReactIntersectionObserver the only required prop is the
onChange
function. Any changes to the visibility of the element will invoke this
callback, just like in the
native API -
you’ll receive one
IntersectionObserverEntry argument per change. This gives
you an ideal and flexible base to build upon.
Some of the things you may want to use ReactIntersectionObserver for:
Find multiple examples and usage guidelines under: https://researchgate.github.io/react-intersection-observer/
Recipes are useful code snippets solutions to common problems, for example, how
to use ReactIntersectionObserver within a
Higher Order Component.
Here's how to create an element monitoring component:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import Observer from '@researchgate/react-intersection-observer';
export default class ViewableMonitor extends Component {
static propTypes = {
tag: PropTypes.node,
children: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
};
static defaultProps = {
tag: 'div',
};
state = {
isIntersecting: false,
};
handleChange = ({ isIntersecting }) => {
this.setState({ isIntersecting });
};
render() {
const { tag: Tag, children, ...rest } = this.props;
return (
<Observer {...rest} onChange={this.handleChange}>
<Tag>{children(this.state.isIntersecting)}</Tag>
</Observer>
);
}
}
import React from 'react';
import ViewableMonitor from './ViewableMonitor';
export default () => (
<ViewableMonitor>
{(isViewable) => (isViewable ? 'I am viewable' : 'I am still hiding')}
</ViewableMonitor>
);
Discover more recipes in our examples section.
In cases where there isn't a DOM node available to observe when rendering, you'll be seeing an error logged in the console:
ReactIntersectionObserver: Can't find DOM node in the provided children. Make sure to render at least one DOM node in the tree.
This somewhat helpful and descriptive message is supposed to help you identify
potential problems implementing
observers early on. If you miss the exception
for some reason and ends up in production (prone to happen with dynamic
children), the entire tree will unmount so be sensible about placing your error
boundaries.
Ultimately the way to avoid this is to either make sure you are rendering a DOM
node inside your
<Observer>, or to disable the observer until there's one
<Observer disabled>.
root:
HTMLElement|string | default
window object
The element or selector string that is used as the viewport for checking visibility of the target.
rootMargin:
string | default
0px 0px 0px 0px
Margin around the root. Specify using units px or % (top, right, bottom left). Can contain negative values.
threshold:
number|Array<number> | default:
0
Indicates at what percentage of the target's visibility the observer's callback should be executed. If you only want to detect when visibility passes the 50% mark, you can use a value of 0.5. If you want the callback run every time visibility passes another 25%, you would specify the array [0, 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 1].
disabled:
boolean | default:
false
Controls whether the element should stop being observed by its IntersectionObserver instance. Useful for temporarily disabling the observing mechanism and restoring it later.
onChange (required):
(entry: IntersectionObserverEntry, unobserve: () => void) => void
Function that will be invoked whenever an observer's callback contains this target in its changes.
children:
React.Element<*>|null
Single React component or element that is used as the target (observable). As of
v1.0.0, children can be null. Null children won't be observed.
requestIdleCallback works.
observer.takeRecords().
Map an
Set are required. You may need to include a polyfill
for browsers lacking ES2015 support. If you're using babel, include
"babel-polyfill" somewhere to your codebase.
When needing the full spec's support, we highly recommend using the IntersectionObserver polyfill.
Earlier preview versions of
Edge
and prior to version 58 of
Chrome, the
support for
isIntersecting was lacking. This property was added to the spec
later and both teams where unable to implement it earlier.
As the above-mentioned polyfill doesn't perform callback invocation
asynchronously, you
might want to decorate your
onChange callback with a
requestIdleCallback or
setTimeout call to avoid a potential performance degradation:
onChange = (entry) => requestIdleCallback(() => this.handleChange(entry));
|Chrome
|51 [1]
|Firefox (Gecko)
|55 [2]
|MS Edge
|15
|Internet Explorer
|Not supported
|Opera [1]
|38
|Safari
|12.1
|Chrome for Android
|59
|Android Browser
|56
|Opera Mobile
|37
isIntersecting until
later versions.
dom.IntersectionObserver.enabled.
|Safari
|6+
|Internet Explorer
|7+
|Android
|4.4+
We'd love your help on creating React Intersection Observer!
Before you do, please read our Code of Conduct so you know what we expect when you contribute to our projects.
Our Contributing Guide tells you about our development process and what we're looking for, gives you instructions on how to issue bugs and suggest features, and explains how you can build and test your changes.
Haven't contributed to an open source project before? No problem! Contributing Guide has you covered as well.