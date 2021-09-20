openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@rescriptbr/reform

by reasonbrazil
11.0.1 (see all)

⚡ Reasonably making forms sound good

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

148

GitHub Stars

327

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

All Contributors


DocumentationInstallationBasic usage


Installation 📦

yarn add @rescriptbr/reform reschema

Then add it to bsconfig.json

"bs-dependencies": [
 "@rescriptbr/reform",
 "reschema"
]

Then add lenses-ppx

yarn add lenses-ppx -D

And update your bsconfig.json with ppx-flags

"ppx-flags": [
 "lenses-ppx/ppx"
]

Why? 💡

As you might know, you can use any existing React / JavaScript libraries with ReScript, including form libraries like Formik, react-hook-form, Final Form, since you install or create bindings for these libraries. ReForm is not a set of bindings for an existing form library, it was created from scratch to use with ReScript and React.

Code that deals with strongly typed forms can quickly become walls of repeated text. We created ReForm to be both deadly simple and to make forms sound good leveraging ReScript's powerful typesytem. Even the schemas we use are nothing more than constructors built-in in the language itself with a small size footprint.

Features ⚡

  • Hook API
  • Schema API
  • Type safe, handleChange properly infers the value of the field it is handling
  • Context Provider
  • Field component
  • Validation strategy, OnDemand and OnChange

Alternatives 🔥

Support 🚀

🌍 We usually hang out at https://discord.gg/reasonml or https://forum.rescript-lang.org/ so feel free to ask anything there.

🇧🇷 🇵🇹 Se você é Brasileiro, Português ou fala português, você pode entrar contato através do discord do ReasonBR

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Thomas Deconinck
📖 💻
Gabriel Rubens
💻 🐛 🤔 🖋 📖
Lucas Besen
🚧
Jefferson Carvalho
💻
Luiz Augusto Moratelli
💻
amythos
💻
Lalli Nuorteva
🐛

Matt
🚧
Kyle Davis
👀
Ulugbek Abdullaev
🐛
Khoa Nguyen
💻
Medson Oliveira
💻 🤔
Ana Luiza Portello Bastos
📖
Freddy Harris
🐛

arthur
📖 💻
Marcos Oliveira
📖 🎨
Celso Bonutti
💻
Jason Smythe
💻 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial