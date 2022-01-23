The Official ReScript Bindings for ReactJS
reason-react@0.9 to
rescript-react@0.10 (should be a smooth transition, check out the Changes.md for minor breaking changes)
reason-react publish a new
@rescript/react version as well (for compatibility reasons)
v1.0 changes, with a new
react-jsx version and some other cool features! Check out our RFC post for more infos.
npm install @rescript/react --save
In your
bsconfig.json:
{
"reason": { "react-jsx": 3 },
"bs-dependencies": ["@rescript/react"]
}
Quick Links:
npm install
# Starts the ReScript compiler in watchmode
npm start
This project is the next evolution of the original reason-react bindings.