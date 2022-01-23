The Official ReScript Bindings for ReactJS

Transition Plan (reason-react -> rescript-react)

Existing users want to upgrade from reason-react@0.9 to rescript-react@0.10 (should be a smooth transition, check out the Changes.md for minor breaking changes)

Make sure that all community libraries that are still on reason-react publish a new @rescript/react version as well (for compatibility reasons)

We will soon publish our v1.0 changes, with a new react-jsx version and some other cool features! Check out our RFC post for more infos.

Installation

npm install @ rescript / react --save

In your bsconfig.json :

{ "reason" : { "react-jsx" : 3 }, "bs-dependencies" : [ "@rescript/react" ] }

Requirements

bs-platform v8.3+

ReactJS v16.8.1+

Optimized for ReScript syntax usage

Development

npm install npm start

Acknowledgements

This project is the next evolution of the original reason-react bindings.