@rescript/react

by BuckleScript
0.10.3 (see all)

Official ReScript bindings for ReactJS

Readme

rescript-react

The Official ReScript Bindings for ReactJS

Transition Plan (reason-react -> rescript-react)

  • Existing users want to upgrade from reason-react@0.9 to rescript-react@0.10 (should be a smooth transition, check out the Changes.md for minor breaking changes)
  • Make sure that all community libraries that are still on reason-react publish a new @rescript/react version as well (for compatibility reasons)
  • We will soon publish our v1.0 changes, with a new react-jsx version and some other cool features! Check out our RFC post for more infos.

Installation

npm install @rescript/react --save

In your bsconfig.json:

{
  "reason": { "react-jsx": 3 },
  "bs-dependencies": ["@rescript/react"]
}

Quick Links:

Requirements

  • bs-platform v8.3+
  • ReactJS v16.8.1+
  • Optimized for ReScript syntax usage

Development

npm install

# Starts the ReScript compiler in watchmode
npm start

Acknowledgements

This project is the next evolution of the original reason-react bindings.

