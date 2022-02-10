Request is a decentralized network built on top of Ethereum, which allows anyone, anywhere to request a payment. A full description of the protocol may be found in our whitepaper.

This repository contains all the Request Network developer tools written in TypeScript.

Join the Request Hub to get in touch with us.

Published Packages

Package Version Description @requestnetwork/advanced-logic Extensions to the protocol @requestnetwork/request-client.js Library to use Request nodes as servers @requestnetwork/data-access Indexing an batching of transactions @requestnetwork/data-format Standards for data stored on Request, like invoices format @requestnetwork/epk-signature Sign requests using Ethereum private keys @requestnetwork/ethereum-storage Storage of Request data on Ethereum and IPFS @requestnetwork/epk-decryption Decrypt encrypted requests using Ethereum private keys @requestnetwork/payment-detection Client-side payment detection, to compute the balance. @requestnetwork/payment-processor Pay a request using a web3 wallet @requestnetwork/request-logic The Request business logic: properties and actions of requests @requestnetwork/request-node Web server that allows easy access to Request system @requestnetwork/transaction-manager Creates transactions to be sent to Data Access, managing encryption @requestnetwork/types Typescript types shared across @requestnetwork packages @requestnetwork/utils Collection of tools shared between the @requestnetwork packages @requestnetwork/web3-signature Sign requests using web3 tools (like Metamask) @requestnetwork/multi-format Serialize and deserialize object in the Request Network protocol @requestnetwork/smart-contracts Sources and artifacts of the smart contracts

Private Packages

Package Description @requestnetwork/integration-test Integration test for the Request system @requestnetwork/prototype-estimator Give estimates of size and throughput of the Request system @requestnetwork/toolbox Toolbox for Request Network @requestnetwork/usage-example Usage examples of Request Network

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change. Read the contributing guide

Install

Install all the packages in the monorepo.

yarn install

Build

Build all the packages in the monorepo.

yarn run build

Lint

Lint all the packages in the monorepo.

yarn run lint

Test

Test all the packages in the monorepo.

yarn run test

License

MIT

V1 packages

This repository hosts the packages for the second version of Request. The v1 packages are deprecated and can be found on requestNetwork-v1-archive.