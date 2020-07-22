This package is the core for the following packages:
request-promise-core contains the core logic to add Promise support to
request.
Please use one of the libraries above. It is only recommended to use this library directly, if you have very specific requirements.
request@^2.34
This module is installed via npm:
npm install --save request
npm install --save request-promise-core
request is defined as a peer-dependency and thus has to be installed separately.
request@^2.34
// 1. Load the request library
// Only use a direct require if you are 100% sure that:
// - Your project does not use request directly. That is without the Promise capabilities by calling require('request').
// - Any of the installed libraries use request.
// ...because Request's prototype will be patched in step 2.
/* var request = require('request'); */
// Instead use:
var stealthyRequire = require('stealthy-require');
var request = stealthyRequire(require.cache, function () {
return require('request');
});
// 2. Add Promise support to request
var configure = require('request-promise-core/configure/request2');
configure({
request: request,
// Pass your favorite ES6-compatible promise implementation
PromiseImpl: Promise,
// Expose all methods of the promise instance you want to call on the request(...) call
expose: [
'then', // Allows to use request(...).then(...)
'catch', // Allows to use request(...).catch(...)
'promise' // Allows to use request(...).promise() which returns the promise instance
],
// Optional: Pass a callback that is called within the Promise constructor
constructorMixin: function (resolve, reject) {
// `this` is the request object
// Additional arguments may be passed depending on the PromiseImpl used
}
});
// 3. Use request with its promise capabilities
// E.g. crawl a web page:
request('http://www.google.com')
.then(function (htmlString) {
// Process html...
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Crawling failed...
});
request@next
Request Next is still in alpha. However,
request-promise-core is already designed to be compatible and ships with a configuration helper –
require('request-promise-core/configure/request-next') – that is used by
request-promise in its "next" branch.
To set up your development environment:
cd to the main folder,
npm install,
npm install gulp -g if you haven't installed gulp globally yet, and
gulp dev. (Or run
node ./node_modules/.bin/gulp dev if you don't want to install gulp globally.)
gulp dev watches all source files and if you save some changes it will lint the code and execute all tests. The test coverage report can be viewed from
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
If you want to debug a test you should use
gulp test-without-coverage to run all tests without obscuring the code by the test coverage instrumentation.
lodash to
^4.17.19 following this advisory.
lodash to
^4.17.15. See vulnerabilty reports.
(Thanks to @daniel-nagy for pull request #20 and thanks to @quetzaluz for reporting this in issue #21.)
lodash to
^4.17.11. See vulnerabilty reports.
(Thanks to @lucaswillering and @sam-warren-finnair for reporting this in issues #12 and #13 and thanks to @Alec321 for pull request #14.)
constructorMixin option to enable request/request-promise#123
request-promise@3.0.0
transform2xxOnly option (fixes request/request-promise#131)
In case you never heard about the ISC license it is functionally equivalent to the MIT license.
See the LICENSE file for details.