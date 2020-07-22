openbase logo
@request/promise-core

by request
1.1.0

Core Promise support implementation for the simplified HTTP request client 'request'.

Deprecated!
This package got renamed. Please install request-promise-core instead.

Readme

Promises/A+ logo

request-promise-core

Gitter Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status Known Vulnerabilities

This package is the core for the following packages:

request-promise-core contains the core logic to add Promise support to request.

Please use one of the libraries above. It is only recommended to use this library directly, if you have very specific requirements.

Installation for request@^2.34

This module is installed via npm:

npm install --save request
npm install --save request-promise-core

request is defined as a peer-dependency and thus has to be installed separately.

Usage for request@^2.34

// 1. Load the request library

// Only use a direct require if you are 100% sure that:
// - Your project does not use request directly. That is without the Promise capabilities by calling require('request').
// - Any of the installed libraries use request.
// ...because Request's prototype will be patched in step 2.
/* var request = require('request'); */

// Instead use:
var stealthyRequire = require('stealthy-require');
var request = stealthyRequire(require.cache, function () {
    return require('request');
});


// 2. Add Promise support to request

var configure = require('request-promise-core/configure/request2');

configure({
    request: request,
    // Pass your favorite ES6-compatible promise implementation
    PromiseImpl: Promise,
    // Expose all methods of the promise instance you want to call on the request(...) call
    expose: [
        'then',   // Allows to use request(...).then(...)
        'catch',  // Allows to use request(...).catch(...)
        'promise' // Allows to use request(...).promise() which returns the promise instance
    ],
    // Optional: Pass a callback that is called within the Promise constructor
    constructorMixin: function (resolve, reject) {
        // `this` is the request object
        // Additional arguments may be passed depending on the PromiseImpl used
    }
});


// 3. Use request with its promise capabilities

// E.g. crawl a web page:
request('http://www.google.com')
    .then(function (htmlString) {
        // Process html...
    })
    .catch(function (err) {
        // Crawling failed...
    });

Installation and Usage for request@next

Request Next is still in alpha. However, request-promise-core is already designed to be compatible and ships with a configuration helper – require('request-promise-core/configure/request-next') – that is used by request-promise in its "next" branch.

Contributing

To set up your development environment:

  1. clone the repo to your desktop,
  2. in the shell cd to the main folder,
  3. hit npm install,
  4. hit npm install gulp -g if you haven't installed gulp globally yet, and
  5. run gulp dev. (Or run node ./node_modules/.bin/gulp dev if you don't want to install gulp globally.)

gulp dev watches all source files and if you save some changes it will lint the code and execute all tests. The test coverage report can be viewed from ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.

If you want to debug a test you should use gulp test-without-coverage to run all tests without obscuring the code by the test coverage instrumentation.

Change History

  • 1.1.4 (2020-07-21)
    • Security fix: bumped lodash to ^4.17.19 following this advisory.
  • 1.1.3 (2019-11-03)
    • Security fix: bumped lodash to ^4.17.15. See vulnerabilty reports. (Thanks to @daniel-nagy for pull request #20 and thanks to @quetzaluz for reporting this in issue #21.)
  • 1.1.2 (2019-02-14)
    • Security fix: bumped lodash to ^4.17.11. See vulnerabilty reports. (Thanks to @lucaswillering and @sam-warren-finnair for reporting this in issues #12 and #13 and thanks to @Alec321 for pull request #14.)
  • 1.1.1 (2016-08-08)
    • Renamed package to request-promise-core because there were too many issues with the scoped package name @request/promise-core
  • 1.1.0 (2016-07-30)
  • 1.0.0 (2016-07-15)
    • All tests green, ready for prime time
  • 1.0.0-rc.1 (2016-07-10)

License (ISC)

In case you never heard about the ISC license it is functionally equivalent to the MIT license.

See the LICENSE file for details.

