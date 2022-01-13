ReportPortal js client

This Client is to communicate with the Report Portal on node js.

Library is used only for implementors of custom listeners for ReportPortal.

Already implemented listeners:

Examples for test framework integrations from the list above described in examples repository.

Installation

The latest version is available on npm:

npm install @reportportal/client-javascript

Example

let RPClient = require ( '@reportportal/client-javascript' ); let rpClient = new RPClient({ token : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" , endpoint : "http://your-instance.com:8080/api/v1" , launch : "LAUNCH_NAME" , project : "PROJECT_NAME" }); rpClient.checkConnect().then( ( response ) => { console .log( 'You have successfully connected to the server.' ); console .log( `You are using an account: ${response.fullName} ` ); }, (error) => { console .log( 'Error connection to server' ); console .dir(error); });

Settings

When creating a client instance, you need to specify the following parameters:

Parameter Description token User's token Report Portal from which you want to send requests. It can be found on the profile page of this user. endpoint URL of your server. For example, if you visit the page at 'https://server:8080/ui', then endpoint will be equal to 'https://server:8080/api/v1'. launch Name of launch at creation. project The name of the project in which the launches will be created. headers (optional) The object with custom headers for internal http client. restClientConfig (optional) The object with agent property for configure http(s) client, may contain other client options eg. timeout .

Asynchronous reporting

The client supports an asynchronous reporting. If you want the client to work asynchronously change v1 to v2 in addresses in endpoint.

Api

Each method (except checkConnect) returns an object in a specific format:

{ tempId : '4ds43fs' , promise : Promise }

The client works synchronously, so it is not necessary to wait for the end of the previous requests to send following ones.

Timeout (30000ms) on axios requests

There is a timeout on axios requests. If for instance the server your making a request to is taking too long to load, then axios timeout will work and you will see the error "Error: timeout of 30000ms exceeded".

You can simply change this timeout by adding a timeout property to restClientConfig with your desired numeric value.

checkConnect

checkConnect - asynchronous method for verifying the correctness of the client connection

rpClient.checkConnect().then( ( response ) => { console .log( 'You have successfully connected to the server.' ); console .log( `You are using an account: ${response.fullName} ` ); }, (error) => { console .log( 'Error connection to server' ); console .dir(error); });

startLaunch

startLaunch - starts a new launch, return temp id that you want to use for all of the items within this launch.

let launchObj = rpClient.startLaunch({ name : "Client test" , startTime : rpClient.helpers.now(), description : "description of the launch" , attributes : [ { "key" : "yourKey" , "value" : "yourValue" }, { "value" : "yourValue" } ], id : 'id' }); console .log(launchObj.tempId);

The method takes one argument:

launch data object:

Parameter Description startTime (optional) start time launch(unix time). Default: rpClient.helpers.now() name (optional) launch name. Default: parameter 'launch' specified when creating the client instance mode (optional) "DEFAULT" or "DEBUG". Default: "DEFAULT" description (optional) description of the launch (supports markdown syntax) attributes (optional) array of launch tags id id of the existing launch in which tests data would be sent, without this param new launch instance would be created

To know the real launch id wait for the method to finish. The real id is used by the client in asynchronous reporting.

let launchObj = rpClient.startLaunch(); launchObj.promise.then( ( response ) => { console .log( `Launch real id: ${response.id} ` ); }, (error) => { console .dir( `Error at the start of launch: ${error} ` ); })

As system attributes, this method sends the following data (these data are not for public use):

client name, version;

agent name, version (if given);

browser name, version (if given);

OS type, architecture;

RAMSize;

nodeJS version;

ReportPortal is supporting now integrations with more than 15 test frameworks simultaneously. In order to define the most popular agents and plan the team workload accordingly, we are using Google analytics.

ReportPortal collects only information about agent name and version. This information is sent to Google analytics on the launch start. Please help us to make our work effective. If you still want to switch Off Google analytics, please change env variable. 'REPORTPORTAL_CLIENT_JS_NO_ANALYTICS=true'

finishLaunch

finishLaunch - finish of the launch. After calling this method, you can not add items to the launch. The request to finish the launch will be sent only after all items within it have finished.

let launchFinishObj = rpClient.finishLaunch(launchObj.tempId, { endTime : rpClient.helpers.now() });

The method takes two arguments:

id launch (returned by method 'startLaunch')

data object:

Parameter Description endTime (optional) end time of launch. Default: rpClient.helpers.now() status (optional) status of launch, one of "", "PASSED", "FAILED", "STOPPED", "SKIPPED", "INTERRUPTED", "CANCELLED".

getPromiseFinishAllItems

getPromiseFinishAllItems - returns promise that contains status about all data has been sent to the Report Protal. This method needed when test frameworks don't wait for async methods and stop processed.

agent.getPromiseFinishAllItems(agent.tempLaunchId).then( () => done());

Parameter Description tempLaunchId id of the client's process

updateLaunch - updates launch data. Will send a request to the server only after finishing the launch.

rpClient.updateLaunch( launchObj.tempId, { description : 'new launch description' , attributes : [ { "key" : "yourKey" , "value" : "yourValue" }, { "value" : "yourValue" } ], mode : 'DEBUG' } );

The method takes two arguments:

id launch (returned by method 'startLaunch')

data object - may contain the following fields: description, tags, mode. These fields can be looked up in the method "startLaunch".

startTestItem

startTestItem - starts a new test item.

let suiteObj = rpClient.startTestItem({ description : makeid(), name : makeid(), startTime : rpClient.helpers.now(), type : "SUITE" }, launchObj.tempId); let stepObj = rpClient.startTestItem({ description : makeid(), name : makeid(), startTime : rpClient.helpers.now(), attributes : [ { "key" : "yourKey" , "value" : "yourValue" }, { "value" : "yourValue" } ], type : "STEP" }, launchObj.tempId, suiteObj.tempId);

The method takes three arguments:

test item data object:

Parameter Description name item name type Item type, one of 'SUITE', 'STORY', 'TEST', 'SCENARIO', 'STEP', 'BEFORE_CLASS', 'BEFORE_GROUPS','BEFORE_METHOD', 'BEFORE_SUITE', 'BEFORE_TEST', 'AFTER_CLASS', 'AFTER_GROUPS', 'AFTER_METHOD', 'AFTER_SUITE', 'AFTER_TEST' description (optional) description of the launch (supports markdown syntax) startTime (optional) start time item(unix time). Default: rpClient.helpers.now() attributes (optional) array of item attributes

id launch (returned by method 'startLaunch')

id parent item (optional) (returned by method 'startTestItem')

finishTestItem

finishTestItem - finish of the item. After calling this method, you can not add items to the item. The request to finish the item will be sent only after all items within it have finished.

rpClient.finishTestItem(itemObj.tempId, { status : "failed" })

The method takes two arguments:

id item (returned by method 'startTestItem')

data object:

Parameter Description endTime (optional) end time of launch. Default: rpClient.helpers.now() status (optional) item status, one of "", "PASSED", "FAILED", "STOPPED", "SKIPPED", "INTERRUPTED", "CANCELLED". Default: "PASSED". issue (optional) object issue. IssueType is required, allowable values: "pb", "ab", "si", "ti", "nd001". Where *** is locator id

Example issue object:

{ issueType : "string" , comment : "string" , externalSystemIssues : [ { submitDate : 0 , submitter : "string" , systemId : "string" , ticketId : "string" , url : "string" } ] }

sendLog

sendLog - adds a log to the item

rpClient.sendLog(stepObj.tempId, { level : "INFO" , message : makeid(), time : rpClient.helpers.now() })

The method takes three arguments:

id item (returned by method 'startTestItem')

data object:

Parameter Description time (optional) time of log. Default: rpClient.helpers.now() message (optional) log message. Default: ''. status (optional) log status, one of 'trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error', ''. Default "".

file object (optional):

Parameter Description name file name type file mimeType, example "image/png" (support types: 'image/*', application/ ['xml', 'javascript', 'json', 'css', 'php'] , another format will be opened in a new browser tab ), content file

Copyright Notice

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license (see the LICENSE.txt file).