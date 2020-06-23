Mocha reporter for EPAM report portal

This is mocha runtime reporter for the Report Portal.

It was designed to work with mocha programmatically, in order to be able to parametrize each test run.

Installation steps:

npm install @reportportal/agent-js-mocha

How to use:

Fill reporterOptions in Mocha configuration.

const Mocha = require ( "mocha" ); let mochaMain = new Mocha({ reporter : '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha' , reporterOptions : { "token" : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" , "endpoint" : "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1" , "project" : "YourReportPortalProjectName" , "launch" : "YourLauncherName" , "attributes" : [ { "key" : "YourKey" , "value" : "YourValue" }, { "value" : "YourValue" }, ] } });

You can find an example of using Mocha Reporter here.

Options

Runs support following options:

Parameter Description token User's Report Portal token from which you want to send requests. It can be found on the profile page of this user. endpoint URL of your server. For example 'https://server:8080/api/v1'. launch Name of launch at creation. project The name of the project in which the launches will be created. rerun Default: false. Enable rerun rerunOf UUID of launch you want to rerun. If not specified, report portal will update the latest launch with the same name reportHooks Default: false. Determines report before and after hooks or not. skippedIssue Default: true. ReportPortal provides feature to mark skipped tests as not 'To Investigate' items on WS side.

Parameter could be equal boolean values:

TRUE - skipped tests considered as issues and will be marked as 'To Investigate' on Report Portal.

FALSE - skipped tests will not be marked as 'To Investigate' on application.

Additional reporting functionality

The agent provides an API to extend the functionality of Mocha.

Import the PublicReportingAPI as shown below to use additional reporting features.

const PublicReportingAPI = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI' );

Report logs and attachments

PublicReportingAPI provides the following methods for reporting logs into the current test/step.

log(level, message , file). Reports message and optional file with specified log level as a log of the current test. If called outside of the test, reports message as a log of the current suite.

level shoud be equal to one the following values: TRACE, DEBUG, INFO, WARN, ERROR, FATAL.

file should be an object:



{ name : "filename" , type : "image/png" , content : data, }

trace (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test/suite with trace log level.

debug (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test/suite with debug log level.

info (message , file). Reports message and optional file as log of the current test/suite with info log level.

warn (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test/suite with warning log level.

error (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test/suite with error log level.

fatal (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test/suite with fatal log level.

PublicReportingAPI provides the corresponding methods for reporting logs into the launch.

launchLog (level, message , file). Reports message and optional file with the specified log level as a log of the current launch.

launchTrace (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with trace log level.

launchDebug (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with debug log level.

launchInfo (message , file). Reports message and optional file as log of the launch with info log level.

launchWarn (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with warning log level.

launchError (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with error log level.

launchFatal (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with fatal log level.

Example:

const PublicReportingAPI = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI' ); ... describe( 'suite' ,()=>{ it( 'test' , () => { const attachment = { name : 'attachment.png' , type : 'image/png' , content : data.toString( 'base64' ), } PublicReportingAPI.log( 'INFO' , 'Info log message for test "test" with attachment' , attachment); PublicReportingAPI.launchLog( 'ERROR' , 'Error log message for current launch with attachment' , attachment); PublicReportingAPI.trace( 'Trace log message for test "test"' , attachment); PublicReportingAPI.debug( 'Debug log message for test "test"' ); PublicReportingAPI.info( 'Info log message for test "test" with attachment' ); PublicReportingAPI.warn( 'Warning for test "test"' ); PublicReportingAPI.error( 'Error log message for test "test"' ); PublicReportingAPI.fatal( 'Fatal log message for test "test"' ); }); });

Report attributes for steps and suites

addAttributes (attributes). Add attributes(tags) to the current test/suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test or suite.

attributes is array of pairs of key and value:

[{ key : "attributeKey1" , value : "attributeValue2" , }]

Key is optional field.

Mocha doesn't allow functional calls directly into describe section. You can call addAttributes inside of before/after hooks to add attributes to the corresponding suite.

Example:

const PublicReportingAPI = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI' ); ... describe( 'suite' ,()=>{ before( function ( ) { PublicReportingAPI.addAttributes([{ key : 'suiteAttr1Key' , value : 'suiteAttr1Value' }, { value : 'suiteAttr2' }]); }); it( 'test' , () => { PublicReportingAPI.addAttributes([{ key : 'testAttr1Key' , value : 'testAttr1Value' }]); PublicReportingAPI.addAttributes([{ value : 'testAttr2' }]); }); });

Integration with Sauce Labs

To integrate with Sauce Labs just add attributes:

[{ "key" : "SLID" , "value" : "# of the job in Sauce Labs" }, { "key" : "SLDC" , "value" : "EU (EU or US)" }]

Report description for steps and suites

setDescription (description). Set text description to the current test/suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test or suite.



Mocha doesn't allow functional calls directly into describe section. You can call setDescription inside of before/after hooks to set description to the corresponding suite.

Example:

const PublicReportingAPI = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI' ); ... describe( 'suite' ,()=>{ before( function ( ) { PublicReportingAPI.setDescription( 'suite description' ); }); it( 'test' , () => { PublicReportingAPI.setDescription( 'test description' ); }); });

Report test case id for steps and suites

setTestCaseId (testCaseId). Set test case id to the current test/suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test or suite.



Mocha doesn't allow functional calls directly into describe section. You can call setTestCaseId inside of before/after hooks to set test case id to the corresponding suite.

Example:

const PublicReportingAPI = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI' ); ... describe( 'suite' ,()=>{ before( function ( ) { PublicReportingAPI.setTestCaseId( 'TestCaseIdForTheSuite' )); }); it( 'test' , () => { PublicReportingAPI.setTestCaseId( 'TestCaseIdForTheTest' )); }); });

Finish launch/test item with status

PublicReportingAPI provides the following methods for setting status to the current suite/spec.

setStatus(status). Assign status to the current test. If called outside of the test (for example in before/after hooks), status is assigned to the current suite.

status should be equal to one of the following values: passed, failed, stopped, skipped, interrupted, cancelled, info, warn.



You can use the shorthand forms of the setStatus method:

setStatusPassed(). Assign passed status to the current test or suite.

setStatusFailed(). Assign failed status to the current test or suite.

setStatusSkipped(). Assign skipped status to the current test or suite.

setStatusStopped(). Assign stopped status to the current test or suite.

setStatusInterrupted(). Assign interrupted status to the current test or suite.

setStatusCancelled(). Assign cancelled status to the current test or suite.

setStatusInfo(). Assign info status to the current test or suite.

setStatusWarn(). Assign warn status to the current test or suite.

There are also the corresponding methods for setting status into the launch:

setLaunchStatus(status). Assign status to the launch.

status should be equal to one of the following values: passed, failed, stopped, skipped, interrupted, cancelled, info, warn.



status should be equal to one of the following values: passed, failed, stopped, skipped, interrupted, cancelled, info, warn. setLaunchStatusPassed(). Assign passed status to the launch.

setLaunchStatusFailed(). Assign failed status to the launch.

setLaunchStatusSkipped(). Assign skipped status to the launch.

setLaunchStatusStopped(). Assign stopped status to the launch.

setLaunchStatusInterrupted(). Assign interrupted status to the launch.

setLaunchStatusCancelled(). Assign cancelled status to the launch.

setLaunchStatusInfo(). Assign info status to the launch.

Example:

const PublicReportingAPI = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI' ); ... describe( 'suite' ,()=>{ it( 'test info' , function ( ) { PublicReportingAPI.setStatusInfo(); expect( true ).to.be.equal( true ); }); });

Copyright Notice

Licensed under the Apache License v2.0