This is mocha runtime reporter for the Report Portal.
It was designed to work with mocha programmatically, in order to be able to parametrize each test run.
npm install @reportportal/agent-js-mocha
Fill reporterOptions in Mocha configuration.
const Mocha = require("mocha");
let mochaMain = new Mocha({
reporter: '@reportportal/agent-js-mocha',
reporterOptions: {
"token": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
"endpoint": "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1",
"project": "YourReportPortalProjectName",
"launch": "YourLauncherName",
"attributes": [
{
"key": "YourKey",
"value": "YourValue"
},
{
"value": "YourValue"
},
]
}
});
Runs support following options:
|Parameter
|Description
|token
|User's Report Portal token from which you want to send requests. It can be found on the profile page of this user.
|endpoint
|URL of your server. For example 'https://server:8080/api/v1'.
|launch
|Name of launch at creation.
|project
|The name of the project in which the launches will be created.
|rerun
|Default: false. Enable rerun
|rerunOf
|UUID of launch you want to rerun. If not specified, report portal will update the latest launch with the same name
|reportHooks
|Default: false. Determines report before and after hooks or not.
|skippedIssue
|Default: true. ReportPortal provides feature to mark skipped tests as not 'To Investigate' items on WS side.
Parameter could be equal boolean values:
TRUE - skipped tests considered as issues and will be marked as 'To Investigate' on Report Portal.
FALSE - skipped tests will not be marked as 'To Investigate' on application.
The agent provides an API to extend the functionality of Mocha.
Import the PublicReportingAPI as shown below to use additional reporting features.
const PublicReportingAPI = require('@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI');
PublicReportingAPI provides the following methods for reporting logs into the current test/step.
{
name: "filename",
type: "image/png", // media type
content: data, // file content represented as 64base string
}
PublicReportingAPI provides the corresponding methods for reporting logs into the launch.
Example:
const PublicReportingAPI = require('@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI');
...
describe('suite',()=>{
it('test', () => {
const attachment = {
name: 'attachment.png',
type: 'image/png',
content: data.toString('base64'),
}
PublicReportingAPI.log('INFO', 'Info log message for test "test" with attachment', attachment);
PublicReportingAPI.launchLog('ERROR', 'Error log message for current launch with attachment', attachment);
PublicReportingAPI.trace('Trace log message for test "test"', attachment);
PublicReportingAPI.debug('Debug log message for test "test"');
PublicReportingAPI.info('Info log message for test "test" with attachment');
PublicReportingAPI.warn('Warning for test "test"');
PublicReportingAPI.error('Error log message for test "test"');
PublicReportingAPI.fatal('Fatal log message for test "test"');
});
});
addAttributes (attributes). Add attributes(tags) to the current test/suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test or suite.
attributes is array of pairs of key and value:
[{
key: "attributeKey1",
value: "attributeValue2",
}]
Key is optional field.
Mocha doesn't allow functional calls directly into describe section. You can call addAttributes inside of before/after hooks to add attributes to the corresponding suite.
Example:
const PublicReportingAPI = require('@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI');
...
describe('suite',()=>{
before(function (){
PublicReportingAPI.addAttributes([{ key: 'suiteAttr1Key', value: 'suiteAttr1Value' }, { value: 'suiteAttr2' }]);
});
it('test', () => {
PublicReportingAPI.addAttributes([{ key: 'testAttr1Key', value: 'testAttr1Value' }]);
PublicReportingAPI.addAttributes([{ value: 'testAttr2' }]);
});
});
To integrate with Sauce Labs just add attributes:
[{
"key": "SLID",
"value": "# of the job in Sauce Labs"
}, {
"key": "SLDC",
"value": "EU (EU or US)"
}]
setDescription (description). Set text description to the current test/suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test or suite.
Mocha doesn't allow functional calls directly into describe section. You can call setDescription inside of before/after hooks to set description to the corresponding suite.
Example:
const PublicReportingAPI = require('@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI');
...
describe('suite',()=>{
before(function (){
PublicReportingAPI.setDescription('suite description');
});
it('test', () => {
PublicReportingAPI.setDescription('test description');
});
});
setTestCaseId (testCaseId). Set test case id to the current test/suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test or suite.
Mocha doesn't allow functional calls directly into describe section. You can call setTestCaseId inside of before/after hooks to set test case id to the corresponding suite.
Example:
const PublicReportingAPI = require('@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI');
...
describe('suite',()=>{
before(function (){
PublicReportingAPI.setTestCaseId('TestCaseIdForTheSuite'));
});
it('test', () => {
PublicReportingAPI.setTestCaseId('TestCaseIdForTheTest'));
});
});
PublicReportingAPI provides the following methods for setting status to the current suite/spec.
You can use the shorthand forms of the setStatus method:
There are also the corresponding methods for setting status into the launch:
Example:
const PublicReportingAPI = require('@reportportal/agent-js-mocha/lib/publicReportingAPI');
...
describe('suite',()=>{
it('test info', function() {
PublicReportingAPI.setStatusInfo();
expect(true).to.be.equal(true);
});
});
Licensed under the Apache License v2.0
The best Opensource tool for UI/API test reports. We are using Reportportal for more than a year for our UI and API Tests. The options for showing the passed/failed/skipped tests are really helpful in debugging the test