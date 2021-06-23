A Jest reporter that uploads the results to a ReportPortal server.

Installation

npm install --save-dev @reportportal/agent-js-jest

Usage

In your jest config section of package.json , add the following entry:

{ "jest" : { ... "reporters" : [ "default" , [ "@reportportal/agent-js-jest" , { "token" : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" , "endpoint" : "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1" , "project" : "YourReportPortalProjectName" , "launch" : "YourLauncherName" , "description" : "YourDescription" , "attributes" : [ { "key" : "YourKey" , "value" : "YourValue" }, { "value" : "YourValue" }, ], "restClientConfig" : { "timeout" : 0 } }] ], ... } }

In case you use jest.config.js , you should add to it the following:

module .exports = { ... reporters: [ "default" , [ "@reportportal/agent-js-jest" , { "token" : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" , "endpoint" : "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1" , "project" : "YourReportPortalProjectName" , "launch" : "YourLauncherName" , "description" : "YourDescription" , "attributes" : [ { "key" : "YourKey" , "value" : "YourValue" }, { "value" : "YourValue" }, ] } ] ] ...

It's possible by using environment variables, it's important to mention that environment variables has precedence over package.json definition.

export RP_TOKEN=XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX export RP_PROJECT_NAME=MY_AWESOME_PROJECT export RP_LAUNCH=MY_COOL_LAUNCHER export RP_ATTRIBUTES=key:value,key:value,value

This for your convenience in case you has a continuous job that run your tests and may post the results pointing to a different Report Portal definition of project, launcher name or tags.

Disable the colors of test output:

In the Report Portal, the output of the test results may contain ANSI character set, this may be caused by the color setting in Jest. For version "jest": "^24.8.0" , use jest --no-colors command to disable the colors of test output.

Used to report retry of test:

The agent supports of Retries. Read more about retries in jest.

To report rerun to the report portal you need to specify the following options:

rerun - to enable rerun

rerunOf - UUID of launch you want to rerun. If not specified, report portal will update the latest launch with the same name

Example:

"rerun" : true , "rerunOf" : "f68f39f9-279c-4e8d-ac38-1216dffcc59c"

Skipped issue:

Default: true. ReportPortal provides feature to mark skipped tests as not 'To Investigate' items on WS side.

Parameter could be equal boolean values:

TRUE - skipped tests considered as issues and will be marked as 'To Investigate' on Report Portal.

FALSE - skipped tests will not be marked as 'To Investigate' on application.

Example:

"skippedIssue" : false

Launch mode:

Launch mode. Allowable values DEFAULT (by default) or DEBUG.

Example:

"mode" : "DEBUG"

Debug flag:

This flag allows seeing the logs of the client-javascript. Useful for debugging an agent.

Example:

"debug" : true

REST Client config:

Optional property.

The object with agent property for configure http(s) client, may contain other client options eg. timeout .

Visit client-javascript for more details.

Copyright Notice

Licensed under the Apache License v2.0

Contribution

This code was based on the jest-junit and adapted by team members of Ontoforce for the ReportPortal upload. Ontoforce contributed this effort as Open Source to the ReportPortal project team.