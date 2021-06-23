openbase logo
@reportportal/agent-js-jest

by reportportal
5.0.3

ReportPortal agent for the Javascript Jest unit test framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@reportportal/agent-js-jest

A Jest reporter that uploads the results to a ReportPortal server.

Installation

npm install --save-dev @reportportal/agent-js-jest

Usage

In your jest config section of package.json, add the following entry:

{
    "jest": {
        ...
        "reporters": [
            "default",
            ["@reportportal/agent-js-jest",
            {
                "token": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
                "endpoint": "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1",
                "project": "YourReportPortalProjectName",
                "launch": "YourLauncherName",
                "description": "YourDescription",
                "attributes": [
                    {
                        "key": "YourKey",
                        "value": "YourValue"
                    },
                    {
                        "value": "YourValue"
                    },
                ],
                "restClientConfig": {
                  "timeout": 0
                }
            }]
        ],
        ...
    }
}

In case you use jest.config.js, you should add to it the following:


module.exports = {
    ...
    reporters: [
        "default",
        [
            "@reportportal/agent-js-jest",
            {
                "token": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
                "endpoint": "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1",
                "project": "YourReportPortalProjectName",
                "launch": "YourLauncherName",
                "description": "YourDescription",
                "attributes": [
                    {
                        "key": "YourKey",
                        "value": "YourValue"
                    },
                    {
                        "value": "YourValue"
                    },
                ]
            }
        ]
    ]
    ...

It's possible by using environment variables, it's important to mention that environment variables has precedence over package.json definition.

$ export RP_TOKEN=XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX
$ export RP_PROJECT_NAME=MY_AWESOME_PROJECT
$ export RP_LAUNCH=MY_COOL_LAUNCHER
$ export RP_ATTRIBUTES=key:value,key:value,value

This for your convenience in case you has a continuous job that run your tests and may post the results pointing to a different Report Portal definition of project, launcher name or tags.

Disable the colors of test output:

In the Report Portal, the output of the test results may contain ANSI character set, this may be caused by the color setting in Jest. For version "jest": "^24.8.0", use jest --no-colors command to disable the colors of test output.

Used to report retry of test:

The agent supports of Retries. Read more about retries in jest.

Rerun:

To report rerun to the report portal you need to specify the following options:

  • rerun - to enable rerun
  • rerunOf - UUID of launch you want to rerun. If not specified, report portal will update the latest launch with the same name

Example:

"rerun": true,
"rerunOf": "f68f39f9-279c-4e8d-ac38-1216dffcc59c"

Skipped issue:

Default: true. ReportPortal provides feature to mark skipped tests as not 'To Investigate' items on WS side.
Parameter could be equal boolean values:
TRUE - skipped tests considered as issues and will be marked as 'To Investigate' on Report Portal.
FALSE - skipped tests will not be marked as 'To Investigate' on application.

Example:

"skippedIssue": false

Launch mode:

Launch mode. Allowable values DEFAULT (by default) or DEBUG.

Example:

"mode": "DEBUG"

Debug flag:

This flag allows seeing the logs of the client-javascript. Useful for debugging an agent.

Example:

"debug": true

REST Client config:

Optional property.
The object with agent property for configure http(s) client, may contain other client options eg. timeout.
Visit client-javascript for more details.

Copyright Notice

Licensed under the Apache License v2.0

Contribution

This code was based on the jest-junit and adapted by team members of Ontoforce for the ReportPortal upload. Ontoforce contributed this effort as Open Source to the ReportPortal project team.

