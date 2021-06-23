A Jest reporter that uploads the results to a ReportPortal server.
npm install --save-dev @reportportal/agent-js-jest
In your jest config section of
package.json, add the following entry:
{
"jest": {
...
"reporters": [
"default",
["@reportportal/agent-js-jest",
{
"token": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
"endpoint": "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1",
"project": "YourReportPortalProjectName",
"launch": "YourLauncherName",
"description": "YourDescription",
"attributes": [
{
"key": "YourKey",
"value": "YourValue"
},
{
"value": "YourValue"
},
],
"restClientConfig": {
"timeout": 0
}
}]
],
...
}
}
In case you use
jest.config.js, you should add to it the following:
module.exports = {
...
reporters: [
"default",
[
"@reportportal/agent-js-jest",
{
"token": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
"endpoint": "https://your.reportportal.server/api/v1",
"project": "YourReportPortalProjectName",
"launch": "YourLauncherName",
"description": "YourDescription",
"attributes": [
{
"key": "YourKey",
"value": "YourValue"
},
{
"value": "YourValue"
},
]
}
]
]
...
It's possible by using environment variables, it's important to mention that environment variables has precedence over
package.json definition.
$ export RP_TOKEN=XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX
$ export RP_PROJECT_NAME=MY_AWESOME_PROJECT
$ export RP_LAUNCH=MY_COOL_LAUNCHER
$ export RP_ATTRIBUTES=key:value,key:value,value
This for your convenience in case you has a continuous job that run your tests and may post the results pointing to a different Report Portal definition of project, launcher name or tags.
In the Report Portal, the output of the test results may contain ANSI character set, this may be caused by the color setting in Jest. For version
"jest": "^24.8.0", use
jest --no-colors command to disable the colors of test output.
The agent supports of Retries. Read more about retries in jest.
To report rerun to the report portal you need to specify the following options:
Example:
"rerun": true,
"rerunOf": "f68f39f9-279c-4e8d-ac38-1216dffcc59c"
Default: true. ReportPortal provides feature to mark skipped tests as not 'To Investigate' items on WS side.
Parameter could be equal boolean values:
TRUE - skipped tests considered as issues and will be marked as 'To Investigate' on Report Portal.
FALSE - skipped tests will not be marked as 'To Investigate' on application.
Example:
"skippedIssue": false
Launch mode. Allowable values DEFAULT (by default) or DEBUG.
Example:
"mode": "DEBUG"
This flag allows seeing the logs of the client-javascript. Useful for debugging an agent.
Example:
"debug": true
Optional property.
The object with
agent property for configure http(s) client, may contain other client options eg.
timeout.
Visit client-javascript for more details.
Licensed under the Apache License v2.0
This code was based on the jest-junit and adapted by team members of Ontoforce for the ReportPortal upload. Ontoforce contributed this effort as Open Source to the ReportPortal project team.