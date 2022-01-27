agent-js-cypress is a runtime reporter for the Report Portal which provides information about collection run.
$ npm install @reportportal/agent-js-cypress
Add the following options to cypress.json
{
"reporter": "@reportportal/agent-js-cypress",
"reporterOptions": {
"endpoint": "http://your-instance.com:8080/api/v1",
"token": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
"launch": "LAUNCH_NAME",
"project": "PROJECT_NAME",
"description": "LAUNCH_DESCRIPTION"
}
}
const registerReportPortalPlugin = require('@reportportal/agent-js-cypress/lib/plugin');
module.exports = (on) => registerReportPortalPlugin(on);
Add the following to your custom commands file (cypress/support/commands.js):
require('@reportportal/agent-js-cypress/lib/commands/reportPortalCommands');
Runs support following options:
|Parameter
|Description
|token
|User's Report Portal token from which you want to send requests. It can be found on the profile page of this user.
|endpoint
|URL of your server. For example 'https://server:8080/api/v1'.
|launch
|Name of launch at creation.
|project
|The name of the project in which the launches will be created.
|rerun
|Enable rerun
|rerunOf
|UUID of launch you want to rerun. If not specified, report portal will update the latest launch with the same name
|mode
|Default: "default". Results will be submitting to Launches tab
"debug" - Results will be submitting to Debug tab.
|debug
|This flag allows seeing the logs of the client-javascript. Useful for debugging. Parameter could be equal boolean values.
|autoMerge
|Enable automatical report test items of all runned spec into one launch. You should install plugin or setup additional settings in reporterOptions. See Automatically merge launch.
|reportHooks
|Determines report before and after hooks or not.
|skippedIssue
|ReportPortal provides feature to mark skipped tests as not 'To Investigate' items on WS side.
Parameter could be equal boolean values:
TRUE - skipped tests considered as issues and will be marked as 'To Investigate' on Report Portal (default value).
FALSE - skipped tests will not be marked as 'To Investigate' on application.
|isLaunchMergeRequired
|Allows to merge Cypress run's into one launch in the end of the run. Needs additional setup. See Manual merge launches.
|parallel
|Indicates to the reporter that spec files will be executed in parallel. Parameter could be equal boolean values. See Parallel execution
|restClientConfig
|Optional property.
The object with
agent property for configure http(s) client, may contain other client options eg.
timeout.
Visit client-javascript for more details.
If you run Cypress tests programmatically, you can simply overwrite them:
const updatedConfig = {
...config,
reporterOptions: {
...config.reporterOptions,
token: process.env.RP_TOKEN,
},
};
Overwrite by env variables:
|Parameter
|Env variable
|token
|RP_TOKEN
ReportPortal provides the following custom commands for reporting logs into the current test.
cy.log(log). Reports message as an info log of the current test.
You can use the following methods to report logs and attachments with different log levels:
file should be an object:
{
name: "filename",
type: "image/png", // media type
content: data, // file content represented as 64base string
}
Note: The
cy.debug RP command has been changed to
cy.logDebug due to the command with the same name in Cypress 9.*.
addTestAttributes (attributes). Add attributes(tags) to the current test. Should be called inside of corresponding test.
attributes is array of pairs of key and value:
[{
key: "attributeKey1",
value: "attributeValue2",
}]
Key is optional field.
To integrate with Sauce Labs just add attributes:
[{
"key": "SLID",
"value": "# of the job in Sauce Labs"
}, {
"key": "SLDC",
"value": "EU (EU or US)"
}]
setTestDescription (description). Set text description to the current test. Should be called inside of corresponding test.
setTestCaseId (id, suite). Set test case id to the current test or suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test/suite.
id is a string test case Id.
suite (optional) is the title of the suite to which the specified test case id belongs. Should be provided just in case of reporting test case id for specified suite instead of current test.
ReportPortal provides the following custom commands for setting status to the current suite/spec.
You can use the shorthand forms of the cy.setStatus method:
ReportPortal also provides the corresponding methods for setting status into the launch:
To use custom filename in cy.screenshot function you should setup ReportRortal custom commands. Default usage of Cypress screenshot function is supported without additional setup.
By default Cypress create a separate run for each test file. This section describe how to report test items of different specs into the single launch. This feature needs information about Cypress configuration. To provide it to the reporter you need to install reportPortal plugin (see how to in this section) or to copy the following Cypress config options to the reporterOptions:
Note: you need to specify only those options that are not the default.
Enable auto-merge in reporterOptions as shown below:
{
...
"reporterOptions": {
...
"autoMerge": true
}
}
There is a possibility to merge all launches into a single launch in the end of the run. We advice to use autoMerge option to merge results in one launch but you can use this alternative option in case of you need to perform some additional actions before merge.
Edit cypress.json file. Set isLaunchMergeRequired option to true as shown below:
{
...
"reporterOptions": {
...
"isLaunchMergeRequired": true
}
}
Create folder "scripts" on project folder. Copy the following script into "cypress.js" file and put it to "scripts" folder.
const cypress = require('cypress');
const fs = require('fs');
const glob = require('glob');
const { mergeLaunches } = require('@reportportal/agent-js-cypress/lib/mergeLaunches');
const cypressConfigFile = 'cypress.json';
const getLaunchTempFiles = () => {
return glob.sync('rplaunch-*.tmp');
};
const deleteTempFile = (filename) => {
fs.unlinkSync(filename);
};
cypress.run().then(
() => {
fs.readFile(cypressConfigFile, 'utf8', (err, data) => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
const config = JSON.parse(data);
if (config.reporterOptions.isLaunchMergeRequired) {
mergeLaunches(config.reporterOptions)
.then(() => {
const files = getLaunchTempFiles();
files.forEach(deleteTempFile);
console.log('Launches successfully merged!');
process.exit(0);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error(error);
process.exit(1);
});
} else {
process.exit(0);
}
});
},
(error) => {
console.error(error);
const files = getLaunchTempFiles();
files.forEach(deleteTempFile);
process.exit(1);
},
);
"scripts": {
...
"cypress": "node scripts/cypress.js",
...
},
Cypress can run recorded tests in parallel across multiple machines since version 3.1.0 (Cypress docs).
By default Cypress create a separate run for each test file. To merge all runs into one launch in Report Portal you need to provide autoMerge option together with parallel flag.
Since Cypress does not provide the ci_build_id to the reporter, you need to provide it manually using the CI_BUILD_ID environment variable (see Cypress docs for details).
Enable parallel in reporterOptions as shown below:
{
...
"reporterOptions": {
...
"parallel": true
}
}
Here's an example of setting up parallel Cypress execution using GitHub Actions:
name: CI-pipeline
on:
pull_request:
jobs:
test:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
container: cypress/browsers:node12.18.3-chrome87-ff82
strategy:
fail-fast: false
matrix:
containers: [1, 2, 3]
env:
CI_BUILD_ID: ${{ github.sha }}-${{ github.workflow }}-${{ github.event_name }}
steps:
- name: Checkout
uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: 'UI Tests - Chrome'
uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2
with:
config-file: cypress.json
group: 'UI Tests - Chrome'
spec: cypress/integration/*
record: true
parallel: true
env:
CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.RECORD_KEY }}
GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
ACTIONS_RUNNER_DEBUG: true
Licensed under the Apache License v2.0