agent-js-cypress is a runtime reporter for the Report Portal which provides information about collection run.

Install

npm install @reportportal/agent-js-cypress

Usage

Add the following options to cypress.json

{ "reporter" : "@reportportal/agent-js-cypress" , "reporterOptions" : { "endpoint" : "http://your-instance.com:8080/api/v1" , "token" : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" , "launch" : "LAUNCH_NAME" , "project" : "PROJECT_NAME" , "description" : "LAUNCH_DESCRIPTION" } }

Register ReportPortal plugin (cypress/plugins/index.js):

const registerReportPortalPlugin = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-cypress/lib/plugin' ); module .exports = ( on ) => registerReportPortalPlugin(on);

Add the following to your custom commands file (cypress/support/commands.js):

require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-cypress/lib/commands/reportPortalCommands' );

See examples of usage here.

Options

Runs support following options:

Parameter Description token User's Report Portal token from which you want to send requests. It can be found on the profile page of this user. endpoint URL of your server. For example 'https://server:8080/api/v1'. launch Name of launch at creation. project The name of the project in which the launches will be created. rerun Enable rerun rerunOf UUID of launch you want to rerun. If not specified, report portal will update the latest launch with the same name mode Default: "default". Results will be submitting to Launches tab

"debug" - Results will be submitting to Debug tab. debug This flag allows seeing the logs of the client-javascript. Useful for debugging. Parameter could be equal boolean values. autoMerge Enable automatical report test items of all runned spec into one launch. You should install plugin or setup additional settings in reporterOptions. See Automatically merge launch. reportHooks Determines report before and after hooks or not. skippedIssue ReportPortal provides feature to mark skipped tests as not 'To Investigate' items on WS side.

Parameter could be equal boolean values:

TRUE - skipped tests considered as issues and will be marked as 'To Investigate' on Report Portal (default value).

FALSE - skipped tests will not be marked as 'To Investigate' on application. isLaunchMergeRequired Allows to merge Cypress run's into one launch in the end of the run. Needs additional setup. See Manual merge launches. parallel Indicates to the reporter that spec files will be executed in parallel. Parameter could be equal boolean values. See Parallel execution restClientConfig Optional property.

The object with agent property for configure http(s) client, may contain other client options eg. timeout .

Visit client-javascript for more details.

Overwrite options from config file

If you run Cypress tests programmatically, you can simply overwrite them:

const updatedConfig = { ...config, reporterOptions : { ...config.reporterOptions, token : process.env.RP_TOKEN, }, };

Overwrite by env variables:

Parameter Env variable token RP_TOKEN

ReportPortal custom commands

Logging

ReportPortal provides the following custom commands for reporting logs into the current test.

cy.log(message). Overrides standard Cypress cy.log(log) . Reports message as an info log of the current test.



You can use the following methods to report logs and attachments with different log levels:

cy.trace (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test with trace log level.

cy.logDebug (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test with debug log level.

cy.info (message , file). Reports message and optional file as log of the current test with info log level.

cy.warn (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test with warning log level.

cy.error (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test with error log level.

cy.fatal (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the current test with fatal log level.

cy.launchTrace (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with trace log level.

cy.launchDebug (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with debug log level.

cy.launchInfo (message , file). Reports message and optional file as log of the launch with info log level.

cy.launchWarn (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with warning log level.

cy.launchError (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with error log level.

cy.launchFatal (message , file). Reports message and optional file as a log of the launch with fatal log level.

file should be an object:



{ name : "filename" , type : "image/png" , content : data, }

Note: The cy.debug RP command has been changed to cy.logDebug due to the command with the same name in Cypress 9.*.

Report attributes for tests

addTestAttributes (attributes). Add attributes(tags) to the current test. Should be called inside of corresponding test.

attributes is array of pairs of key and value:

[{ key : "attributeKey1" , value : "attributeValue2" , }]

Key is optional field.

Integration with Sauce Labs

To integrate with Sauce Labs just add attributes:

[{ "key" : "SLID" , "value" : "# of the job in Sauce Labs" }, { "key" : "SLDC" , "value" : "EU (EU or US)" }]

Report description for tests

setTestDescription (description). Set text description to the current test. Should be called inside of corresponding test.

Report test case Id for tests and suites

setTestCaseId (id, suite). Set test case id to the current test or suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test/suite.

id is a string test case Id.

suite (optional) is the title of the suite to which the specified test case id belongs. Should be provided just in case of reporting test case id for specified suite instead of current test.

Finish launch/test item with status

ReportPortal provides the following custom commands for setting status to the current suite/spec.

cy.setStatus(status, suite). Assign status to the current test or suite. Should be called inside of corresponding test/suite.

status should be equal to one of the following values: passed, failed, stopped, skipped, interrupted, cancelled, info, warn.

suite (optional) is the title of the suite to which you wish to set the status (all suite descriptions must be unique). Should be provided just in case of assign status for specified suite instead of current test.



You can use the shorthand forms of the cy.setStatus method:

cy.setStatusPassed(suite). Assign passed status to the current test or suite.

cy.setStatusFailed(suite). Assign failed status to the current test or suite.

cy.setStatusSkipped(suite). Assign skipped status to the current test or suite.

cy.setStatusStopped(suite). Assign stopped status to the current test or suite.

cy.setStatusInterrupted(suite). Assign interrupted status to the current test or suite.

cy.setStatusCancelled(suite). Assign cancelled status to the current test or suite.

cy.setStatusInfo(suite). Assign info status to the current test or suite.

cy.setStatusWarn(suite). Assign warn status to the current test or suite.

ReportPortal also provides the corresponding methods for setting status into the launch:

setLaunchStatus(status). Assign status to the launch.

status should be equal to one of the following values: passed, failed, stopped, skipped, interrupted, cancelled, info, warn.



status should be equal to one of the following values: passed, failed, stopped, skipped, interrupted, cancelled, info, warn. cy.setLaunchStatusPassed(). Assign passed status to the launch.

cy.setLaunchStatusFailed(). Assign failed status to the launch.

cy.setLaunchStatusSkipped(). Assign skipped status to the launch.

cy.setLaunchStatusStopped(). Assign stopped status to the launch.

cy.setLaunchStatusInterrupted(). Assign interrupted status to the launch.

cy.setLaunchStatusCancelled(). Assign cancelled status to the launch.

cy.setLaunchStatusInfo(). Assign info status to the launch.

Screenshots support

To use custom filename in cy.screenshot function you should setup ReportRortal custom commands. Default usage of Cypress screenshot function is supported without additional setup.

Automatically merge launches

By default Cypress create a separate run for each test file. This section describe how to report test items of different specs into the single launch. This feature needs information about Cypress configuration. To provide it to the reporter you need to install reportPortal plugin (see how to in this section) or to copy the following Cypress config options to the reporterOptions:

ignoreTestFiles

testFiles

integrationFolder

fixturesFolder

supportFile

Note: you need to specify only those options that are not the default.

Enable auto-merge in reporterOptions as shown below:

{ ... "reporterOptions" : { ... "autoMerge" : true } }

Manual merge launches

There is a possibility to merge all launches into a single launch in the end of the run. We advice to use autoMerge option to merge results in one launch but you can use this alternative option in case of you need to perform some additional actions before merge.

Set corresponding reporter options

Edit cypress.json file. Set isLaunchMergeRequired option to true as shown below:

{ ... "reporterOptions" : { ... "isLaunchMergeRequired" : true } }

Add file to run Cypress with custom behavior

Create folder "scripts" on project folder. Copy the following script into "cypress.js" file and put it to "scripts" folder.

const cypress = require ( 'cypress' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const glob = require ( 'glob' ); const { mergeLaunches } = require ( '@reportportal/agent-js-cypress/lib/mergeLaunches' ); const cypressConfigFile = 'cypress.json' ; const getLaunchTempFiles = () => { return glob.sync( 'rplaunch-*.tmp' ); }; const deleteTempFile = ( filename ) => { fs.unlinkSync(filename); }; cypress.run().then( () => { fs.readFile(cypressConfigFile, 'utf8' , (err, data) => { if (err) { throw err; } const config = JSON .parse(data); if (config.reporterOptions.isLaunchMergeRequired) { mergeLaunches(config.reporterOptions) .then( () => { const files = getLaunchTempFiles(); files.forEach(deleteTempFile); console .log( 'Launches successfully merged!' ); process.exit( 0 ); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(error); process.exit( 1 ); }); } else { process.exit( 0 ); } }); }, (error) => { console .error(error); const files = getLaunchTempFiles(); files.forEach(deleteTempFile); process.exit( 1 ); }, );

"scripts" : { ... "cypress" : "node scripts/cypress.js" , ... },

Parallel execution

Cypress can run recorded tests in parallel across multiple machines since version 3.1.0 (Cypress docs).

By default Cypress create a separate run for each test file. To merge all runs into one launch in Report Portal you need to provide autoMerge option together with parallel flag.

Since Cypress does not provide the ci_build_id to the reporter, you need to provide it manually using the CI_BUILD_ID environment variable (see Cypress docs for details).

Enable parallel in reporterOptions as shown below:

{ ... "reporterOptions" : { ... "parallel" : true } }

Here's an example of setting up parallel Cypress execution using GitHub Actions:

name: CI-pipeline on: pull_request: jobs: test: runs-on: ubuntu-latest container: cypress/browsers:node12.18.3-chrome87-ff82 strategy: fail-fast: false matrix: containers: [1, 2 , 3 ] env: CI_BUILD_ID: ${{ github.sha }}-${{ github.workflow }}-${{ github.event_name }} steps: - name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: 'UI Tests - Chrome' uses: cypress-io/github-action@v2 with: config-file: cypress.json group: 'UI Tests - Chrome' spec: cypress/integration/* record: true parallel: true env: CYPRESS_RECORD_KEY: ${{ secrets.RECORD_KEY }} GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }} ACTIONS_RUNNER_DEBUG: true

Copyright Notice

Licensed under the Apache License v2.0