openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@replit/protocol

by replit
0.2.45 (see all)

The Protocol definition file and language bindings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

777

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ This repo is no longer up to date, the package has been moved into the goval repo. We will look into open sourcing this when we open up our protocol/API, the package will remain up to date on NPM ⚠️

Read the docs here http://protodoc.turbio.repl.co

This repository acts as a source of truth for the protocol definitions. Contains the npm package and JavaScript language bindings.

Packages

Installation:

npm install -s @replit/protocol@latest

You probably want to use Crosis Client https://github.com/replit/crosis/

Contributing

Prerequisites

  • node
  • npm

Updating the protos

Update api.proto and/or client.proto, then run make clean && make build. You can checkout the rest of the make commands.

To test out your changes you can build and use the packages locally. For example via npm link

Publishing

Run make all. Make sure you have write access to the Replit npm org.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial