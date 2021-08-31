⚠️ This repo is no longer up to date, the package has been moved into the goval repo. We will look into open sourcing this when we open up our protocol/API, the package will remain up to date on NPM ⚠️

Read the docs here http://protodoc.turbio.repl.co

This repository acts as a source of truth for the protocol definitions. Contains the npm package and JavaScript language bindings.

Packages

Installation:

npm install -s @replit/protocol@latest

You probably want to use Crosis Client https://github.com/replit/crosis/

Contributing

Prerequisites

node

npm

Updating the protos

Update api.proto and/or client.proto , then run make clean && make build . You can checkout the rest of the make commands.

To test out your changes you can build and use the packages locally. For example via npm link

Publishing