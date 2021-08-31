⚠️ This repo is no longer up to date, the package has been moved into the goval repo. We will look into open sourcing this when we open up our protocol/API, the package will remain up to date on NPM ⚠️
Read the docs here http://protodoc.turbio.repl.co
This repository acts as a source of truth for the protocol definitions. Contains the npm package and JavaScript language bindings.
Installation:
npm install -s @replit/protocol@latest
You probably want to use Crosis Client https://github.com/replit/crosis/
node
npm
Update
api.proto and/or
client.proto, then run
make clean && make build. You can checkout the rest of the
make commands.
To test out your changes you can build and use the packages locally. For example via
npm link
Run
make all. Make sure you have write access to the Replit npm org.