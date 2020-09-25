CLUI

CLUI is a collection of JavaScript libraries for building command-line interfaces with context-aware autocomplete.

Packages

@replit/clui-input implements the logic for mapping text input to suggestions and a potential run function.

import input from '@replit/clui-input' ; const rootCommand = { commands : { open : { commands : { sesame : { run : ( args ) => { }, }, }, }, }, }; const update = input({ command : rootCommand, onUpdate : ( updates ) => { }, }); update({ value : 'o' , index : 1 }); update({ value : 'open s' , index : 6 });

When the input matches a command with a run function, the onUpdate callback will include a reference to it.

const update = input({ command : rootCommand, onUpdate : ( updates ) => { }, }); update({ value : 'open sesame' , index : 6 });

@replit/clui-input a framework agnostic primitive that can be wrapped by more specific framework or application code (like a react hook). If using react you will most likey want to keep the result of onUpdate in a state object. For managing dropdown selection UX I highly recommend downshift.

@replit/clui-session implements the logic for rendering a list of react children. For building a CLI-style interfaces this can be useful for adding and removing lines when the prompt is submitted.

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import Session, { Do } from '@replit/clui-session' ; render( < Session > < Do > {item => < button onClick = {item.next} > next 1 </ button > } </ Do > < Do > {item => < button onClick = {item.next} > next 2 </ button > } </ Do > < Do > {item => < button onClick = {item.next} > next 3 </ button > } </ Do > </ Session > , document .getElementById( 'root' ), );

@replit/clui-gql is a utility library for building CLUI commands from GraphQL introspection data.

Install

npm install @replit/clui-gql

Usage

To create a tree of CLUI commands call toCommand and then visit each command to define a run function.

import { toCommand, visit } from '@replit/clui-gql' ; import { introspectionFromSchema } from 'graphql' ; import schema from './your-graphql-schema' ; const introspection = introspectionFromSchema(schema); const introspection = makeNetworkRequestForData(); const root = toCommand({ operation : 'query' , rootTypeName : 'CluiCommands' mountPath : [ 'cli' , 'admin' ], introspectionSchema : introspection.__schema, output : () => ({ fields : '...Output' , fragments : ` fragment Output on YourOutputTypes { ...on SuccessOutput { message } ...on ErrorOutput { error } }` , }), }); visit(root, (command) => { if (command.outputType !== 'YourOutputTypes' ) { By omitting the run function the command acts as a namespace for sub - commands . return ; } command . run = ( options ) => { return < OutputView command = {command} options = {options} /> } }

'parseArgs' is a helper for working with args