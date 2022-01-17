The official Javascript SDK for interacting with RenVM.

See Ren Client Docs

RenJS v3 is currently available as an alpha release:

RenJS v3 Docs (WIP)

See the Releases page.

Developer docs - click to expand

Developing locally

git clone git@github.com:renproject/ren-js.git && cd ren-js yarn yarn run build

Linking

If you want to use your local version of RenJS in another repository, run

yarn run link:all

You can now link it to any other local repository by running:

yarn link @renproject/ren @renproject/chains @renproject/utils @renproject/provider

Running tests

You'll need to:

Generate a mnemonic and send ETH (kovan for testnet) (path: m/44'/60'/0'/0/ ). let w = require("ethers").Wallet.createRandom(); console.log(w.address, w.mnemonic.phrase); Generate a private key and send testnet crypto funds. require("send-crypto").newPrivateKey(); Optionally generate an Infura API key.

Create a .env file which contains the following exported variables:

export MNEMONIC= "your mnemonic here" export TESTNET_PRIVATE_KEY= "your bitcoin private key" export INFURA_KEY= "your infura key"

To run the tests: