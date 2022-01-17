🛠️ ren-js
The official Javascript SDK for interacting with RenVM.
yarn add @renproject/ren @renproject/chains
See Ren Client Docs
RenJS v3 is currently available as an alpha release:
yarn add @renproject/ren@next @renproject/chains@next
RenJS v3 Docs (WIP)
See the Releases page.
ren - Javascript SDK for interacting with RenVM.
provider - JSON-RPC provider.
utils - Helper functions used by the other packages.
mock-provider - For testing locally with Ganache/Hardhat
chains-bitcoin - Bitcoin and Bitcoin forks
chains-ethereum - Ethereum and other EVM chains
chains-terra - Terra/LUNA
chains-filecoin - Filecoin
chains-solana - Solana
chains - Combines all of the above chains into one package
# Clone repository
git clone git@github.com:renproject/ren-js.git && cd ren-js
# Install dependencies
yarn
# Build every package
yarn run build
If you want to use your local version of RenJS in another repository, run
# In the ren-js repository
yarn run link:all
You can now link it to any other local repository by running:
# In other local repositories
yarn link @renproject/ren @renproject/chains @renproject/utils @renproject/provider
You'll need to:
m/44'/60'/0'/0/).
let w = require("ethers").Wallet.createRandom(); console.log(w.address, w.mnemonic.phrase);
require("send-crypto").newPrivateKey();
Create a
.env file which contains the following exported variables:
export MNEMONIC="your mnemonic here"
export TESTNET_PRIVATE_KEY="your bitcoin private key"
# Optional
export INFURA_KEY="your infura key"
To run the tests:
yarn run test