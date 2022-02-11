openbase logo
@renderlesskit/react

by timelessco
0.11.0 (see all)

Collection of headless components/hooks that are accessible, composable, customizable from low level to build your own UI & Design System powered by Reakit System.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

336

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Renderlesskit React

Collection of headless components/hooks that are accessible, composable, customizable from low level to build your own UI & Design System powered by Reakit System. Explore all components »

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status
License Repo Visualization

🚀 Features

  • Accessible ♿
  • Composable :toolbox:
  • WAI-ARIA Compatible :spiral_notepad:
  • React Hooks Based ⚓
  • Easy To Customize, Style & Extend 💅

⚓ Installation

# npm
npm install @renderlesskit/react reakit

# Yarn
yarn add @renderlesskit/react reakit

Make sure react react-dom is installed.

🔰 Getting started

Check out our getting started docs

📑 Component Docs

Note: As the 0.#.# version number suggests that we are still very much work in progress, so semantic versioning will not be followed until a v1 release. Expect breaking changes to occur on minor version jumps.

✨ Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Navin Moorthy
💻
Anurag Hazra
💻
Sandeep Prabhakaran
🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📋 License

MIT © Timeless

