Renderlesskit React

Collection of headless components/hooks that are accessible, composable, customizable from low level to build your own UI & Design System powered by Reakit System. Explore all components »





🚀 Features

Accessible ♿

Composable :toolbox:

WAI-ARIA Compatible :spiral_notepad:

React Hooks Based ⚓

Easy To Customize, Style & Extend 💅

⚓ Installation

npm install @renderlesskit/react reakit yarn add @renderlesskit/react reakit

Make sure react react-dom is installed.

🔰 Getting started

Check out our getting started docs

📑 Component Docs

Note: As the 0.#.# version number suggests that we are still very much work in progress, so semantic versioning will not be followed until a v1 release. Expect breaking changes to occur on minor version jumps.

✨ Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📋 License

MIT © Timeless