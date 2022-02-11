Collection of headless components/hooks that are accessible, composable, customizable from low level to build your own UI & Design System powered by Reakit System. Explore all components »
npm install @renderlesskit/react reakit
yarn add @renderlesskit/react reakit
Note: As the 0.#.# version number suggests that we are still very much work in progress, so semantic versioning will not be followed until a v1 release. Expect breaking changes to occur on minor version jumps.
MIT © Timeless