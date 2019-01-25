openbase logo
vsd

@renatodeleao/vue-sticky-directive

by Renato de Leão
0.3.0 (see all)

A Vue directive wrapping https://github.com/abouolia/sticky-sidebar to make smart and high performance sticky components

Readme

Installation

$ npm install @renatodeleao/vue-sticky-directive

or

$ yarn add @renatodeleao/vue-sticky-directive

Usage

👁 Docs + Example ⚠️ hands on code people: codesandbox demo

Global register

import VueStickyDirective from '@renatodeleao/vue-sticky-directive'
Vue.use(VueStickyDirective)
// by default exposes v-sticky directive namespace

import VueStickyDirective from '@renatodeleao/vue-sticky-directive'

export default {
  name: "your-component-name",
  /**
   * You can use alternative namespace instead of "sticky" here
   */
  directives: {
    "sticky": VueStickyDirective
  }
}

<!--sticky container (optional) -->
<div class="your-container-class" data-v-sticky-container>
  <!-- the actual sticky element -->
  <div class="your-sidebar-class" v-sticky>
    <!-- where plugin applies transforms (optional) -->
    <div class="your-sidebar-inner-class" data-v-sticky-inner>
  </div>
</div>

Note that [data-v-sticky-container] and [data-v-sticky-inner] are optional attributes. The first specify the containerSelector, boundary element to limit the begin and end points of sticky element. It defaults to closest parent if not present. The latter defines innerWrapperSelector of sticky sidebar, if this wrapper is not found inside v-sticky element, the plugin will create one for you under class name inner-wrapper-sticky. It's recommended element to apply your CSS styles.

I've (maybe naively) included ResizeSensor as a dependency of this package, albeight it's usage is optional. Note that by default, this plugin only re-calculates at window.resize. At original plugin's documentation, resizeSensor usage is also recommended. The the thing is, if you don't include this, you have to manually detect parent and el resizes and call this.el._stickySidebar.updateSticky() yourself or dispatching dom resize events yourself, because at the time of mounting the directive, your parent container might be still loading content or other nested components might not have mounted yet, therefore at the computed height at that time might be wrong.

// anywhere before registering directive, only once globally
import ResizeSensor from "resize-sensor"
window.ResizeSensor = ResizeSensor // [1]

[1] - The reason to polute global namespace is that original plugin uses this reference as condition verification to create the resizeSensors.

Options

Same options as original plugin, with the exception of default selectors for containerSelector and innerWrapperSelector, that use data-attributes now, a personal preference for separation of concerns.

{
  topSpacing: 0,
  bottomSpacing: 0,
  containerSelector: "[data-v-sticky-container]",
  innerWrapperSelector: "[data-v-sticky-inner]",
  resizeSensor: true, // [1] read above
  stickyClass: "is-affixed",
  minWidth: 0
};

And should be passed to the v-sticky directive binding value.

<template>
  <div data-v-sticky-container>
    <!-- the actual sticky element -->
    <div v-sticky="options">
      <!-- where plugin applies transforms -->
      <div data-v-sticky-inner>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    ...
    data(){
      return {
        options: {
          topSpacing: 20
        }
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Note: do-not use :v-sticky to bind values, it's not the way directives work.

Events

Same events as original plugin and are available using the standard Vue v-on:event-name or @event-name notation. The event emits an Object containing evtName and vnode allowing access for custom manipulation (ex: adding a specific class).

<template>
  <div data-v-sticky-container>
    <div v-sticky="options" @affix-top="handleStickyEvent">
      <div data-v-sticky-inner>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    ...
    methods:{
      handleStickyEvent(payload){
        console.log(payload);
        // {evtName: "affix-top", vnode: vnode}
        payload.vnode.elm.classList('you-reached-the-top');
      }
    }
  }
</script>

EVENT_NAMES = [
  "affix-top",
  "affixed-top",
  "affix-bottom",
  "affixed-bottom",
  "affix-container-bottom",
  "affixed-container-bottom",
  "affix-unbottom",
  "affixed-unbottom",
  "affix-static",
  "affixed-static"
]

The "ed" suffix denotes after event whereas the unsuffixed denotes before.

Develop and Contribute

$ git clone this repo
# install dev dependencies
$ npm install
# rollup with watch mode
$ npm run dev
# test app
$ npm run parcel
# build lib
$ npm run build

Motivations, credits and thanks

I didn't kept Aboulia's original name, because you can make any type of sticky element with this. The reason to use its plugin it's performance and the overflow behaviour (scroll-past-and-affix-[bottom/up]).

Special thanks to @abouolia for taking time to develop this, and to @mehwww to point me the way to build this wrapper.

Other sticky libraries

License

MIT

