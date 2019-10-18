Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
jsc
@remy/jsconsole
●
by Remy Sharp
●
2.1.5 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Web based console - for presentations and workshops
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i @remy/jsconsole
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
23
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
21
Package
Dependencies
7
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
Readme
jsconsole(2)
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
GaneshKosuri
●
Kurnool
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
January 27, 2021
Poor Documentation
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial