Remotion is a suite of libraries building a foundation for creating videos programmatically using React.
Feel free to pull request your creations!
If you already have Yarn and FFMPEG installed, type
yarn create video
to get started. Otherwise, read the installation page in the documentation.
Head to remotion.dev to learn the in and outs of Remotion!
Be aware of that Remotion has a special license and requires obtaining a company license in some cases. Read the LICENSE documentation for more information.
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md to learn about contributing to this project.