Remotion is a suite of libraries building a foundation for creating videos programmatically using React.

Why create videos in React?

Leverage web technologies : Use all of CSS, Canvas, SVG, WebGL, etc.

: Use all of CSS, Canvas, SVG, WebGL, etc. Leverage programming : Use variables, functions, APIs, math and algorithms to create new effects

: Use variables, functions, APIs, math and algorithms to create new effects Leverage React: Reusable components, Powerful composition, Fast Refresh, Package ecosystem

Example videos

Feel free to pull request your creations!

Get started

If you already have Yarn and FFMPEG installed, type

yarn create video

to get started. Otherwise, read the installation page in the documentation.

Documentation

Head to remotion.dev to learn the in and outs of Remotion!

License

Be aware of that Remotion has a special license and requires obtaining a company license in some cases. Read the LICENSE documentation for more information.

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md to learn about contributing to this project.